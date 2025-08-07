Take a trip to Ibiza with this Sergio Tacchini and Wavey Garms collaboration

Get ready to channel your inner Balearic beat because Sergio Tacchini and south-london brand Wavey Garms have teamed up for a "Summer of Love" collection that's available in Selfridges and online now.

Inspired by David Swindles' Ibiza '89 (a book that apparently blew Wavey Garms' Creative Director Andres Branco away – "I’d never seen people look so sharp while raving!"), This collection is a vibrant, nostalgic trip back to the late 80s rave scene, but with a fresh twist for today.

Think pastel sportswear, nautical stripes, and an aesthetic that blends flash with freedom. As Branco himself puts it, "I wanted to create something that me and my friends would actually want to wear. Something grown-up but still with attitude."

Luckily, the company has delivered on this goal and the launch cements its achingly indie-cool status by releasing alongside a new short film, and Wavey Garms' founder Andreas's house music label called Area Records. The whole collection points towards a love for the style and era, which you can get involved with thanks to the clothing capsule.

There's a lot to love from this collection but we whittled down our top picks from this collaboration:

Sergio Tacchini X Wavey Garms Haze Velour Track Jacket £175 at waveygarms.com

The Sergio Tacchini x Wavey Garms Haze Velour Track Jacket is a bold piece that’s ready to bring some serious retro vibes to your wardrobe. This snazzy number, crafted from a soft and slightly stretchy velour, is all about laid-back luxury. It zips up the front, sports a cool ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem for that perfect fit, and even has two front pockets for stashing your essentials.

Boasting colour-blocked panels and the classic embroidered Sergio Tacchini logo on the chest, it has that vintage athletic edge we all love. Priced at £175, the jacket is your go-to for effortlessly stylish streetwear looks, whether you rock it solo or go full-on matching set.

Sergio Tacchini X Wavey Garms Eden Denim Overshirt £125 at waveygarms.com

A standout piece from the collection is the Eden Striped Cotton Shirt. Crafted from 100% cotton, this lightweight, non-stretch shirt offers a relaxed yet refined silhouette, perfect for warmer days and layering. It features a pointed collar, button-front closure, and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, complete with a single patch pocket at the chest.

The shirt is subtly adorned with an embroidered Sergio Tacchini logo on the front, harmonising with its all-over striped pattern and gently curved hem. This versatile top seamlessly blends vintage sportswear aesthetics with contemporary streetwear sensibilities, making it ideal for pairing with denim, layering, or wearing as a standalone staple (although, we would suggest wearing some form of short / trouser with it)...

Sergio Tacchini X Wavey Garms Blaze Shell Short £70 at waveygarms.com

These shorts are like a chameleon of the summer – they effortlessly blend athletic vibes with streetwear style.

Let's be honest, with their mesh lining and breathable shell, they're practically begging you to wear them all summer long, whether you're hitting the gym, chilling out, or rocking a layered fit on a warm evening.

Sergio Tacchini X Wavey Garms Brisa Sweatshirt £125 at waveygarms.com

We're talking about a crew-neck sweatshirt that's so classic, it practically comes with a vintage filter. It boasts long sleeves with ribbed cuffs and hem, and an embroidered Sergio Tacchini logo on the chest. With its detailed stitching, this piece perfectly balances minimal branding with just enough tailoring pizzazz to make you look like you actually tried.

Available in two shades – Buff Orange and Maritime Blue – it retails around £125. This isn't just a sweatshirt; it's a casual polish meets relaxed sporty styling masterpiece, making it the most versatile (and dare we say, our favourite?) piece in the entire Wavey Garms lineup.

Sergio Tacchini X Wavey Garms Dropout Cap £50 at waveygarms.com

What better way to complete your rave-ready look – and shield yourself from that scorching holiday sun – than with the Dropout Cap? This collaboration reimagines vintage sports caps with a fun, nostalgic '80s clubwear twist, fitting perfectly into the "Summer of Love" vibe while keeping things feeling authentic.

If you want to check out the complete collection, you can head over to the Wavey Garms website for more