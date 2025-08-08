Brain Dead's Aliens capsule collection lands just in time for Alien Earth — and is a treat for fans of the Dark Horse comics

Streetwear brand Brain Dead has joined up with Disney and 20th Century Studios for a capsule collection that's out of this world – literally. It’s an exclusive line inspired by the legendary Aliens comic book series from Dark Horse Comics, from a time before Marvel owned the license and the Alien comics were enough to make you lose sleep.

This limited-edition drop features a slick black 6-panel hat, two graphic tees - perfect for spilling popcorn on during a movie marathon - and a black hoodie, which is ideal for hiding from facehuggers. The whole collection is plucked directly from the glorious, terrifying visuals of the beloved comic books.

Brain Dead founder Kyle Ng, a self-proclaimed Alien franchise fanboy from way back, went full mad scientist for this collection. He hand-selected and scanned graphics from his stash of original comic book editions. We're talking serious dedication, folks. This deeply personal touch is a hilarious nod to Ng's early influences, who spent his formative years practically living in Los Angeles comic book stores.

“The boldness and ingenuity of the Alien franchise has always challenged the norm — something that deeply aligns with Brain Dead’s creative lens,” stated Bobby Kim, VP of Creative Design at Disney Consumer Products. “It’s exciting to see Alien come to life for the modern consumer in a new way, with offerings that both the lifestyle shopper and fans will love.” Translation: "We found a way to make killer aliens look good on your t-shirt."

Just as the highly anticipated series Alien: Earth is set to unleash its terror on Disney+ on the 13th of August, the Brain Dead x Aliens collection swoops in like a hero (or a terrifying creature from the depths of space) to offer fans the ultimate opportunity to gear up and celebrate the expanded universe. The collection's focus on the comic book art, including the iconic Alien Queen (because even royalty needs a good outfit), provides a unique and authentic touch that will make die-hard fans squeal with delight (or fear, it's a fine line).

To mark this momentous occasion, Brain Dead Studios Fairfax in LA is transforming into an Alien takeover on the 9th and 10th of August. Day one features a seven-film marathon, whilst day two scales it back to just Alien and Aliens, presumably for those who prefer to sleep at some point.

It's an immersive experience for any fan looking to dive deeper into the terrifying world of the Xenomorphs. Now, chances are you won’t be able to get out there and check out the films unless you live across the pond. The merch will be on sale at the event before making its way online through select retailers.