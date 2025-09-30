The best Vans trainers: Must-have Vans sneakers for every wardrobe

Made to skate, always look great

A picture of three pairs of Vans sliced together
(Image credit: Vans)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in Features

From skate parks to catwalks, Vans have been the go-to shoes for people who couldn’t care less about go-to shoes. That’s the magic. Born in California and raised in the skate park, the brand has quietly built one of the most iconic footwear legacies of all time, not by chasing hype, but by sticking to what works: timeless silhouettes, offbeat style, and rubber soles you can actually live in.

Whether you’re after low-key classics, checkerboard nostalgia, or a pair that looks like you still know your way around a half pipe, there’s a Vans model that fits. And if you're not sure where to start? You’re in the right place.

Best Vans for any occasion

We’re skipping the ultra-rare collabs on this list, not because we don’t love a wall of Supreme x Vans boxes, but because most of them are either sold out, resale-only, or require at least three browser tabs and a lucky click.

Instead, we’re focusing on the Vans you can actually buy, wear, and wear out. The staple styles that still hit, no matter what’s trending on TikTok. Keep reading for our favourite Vans you can get right now, with many of the Vans silhouettes, most of which are available in a variety of colours.

How to choose the Vans for you

Rows and rows of Vans Old Skool trainers in a variety of silhouettes

(Image credit: Vans)

The beauty of Vans is that the shape largely stays the same, but the vibe can shift entirely depending on the colour, texture or finish you go for. Whether it’s the Old Skool, Authentic, Slip-On or Sk8-Hi, Vans has a roster of iconic silhouettes that haven’t changed too much, because they haven’t needed to. That waffle sole remains iconic, as do the side stripes.

What has changed is the sheer volume of choice. Each style comes in more colourways than you’d expect for a shoe that started as skatewear. We’re talking tonal suede, bold colour blocking, pastel canvas, checkerboards, flame prints, tartan if you're feeling brave.

If you’re the type who likes to make things personal, Vans even lets you mix and match different colours and panels through its online customiser.

We recommend starting with the shape you like, low, mid, high, old skool, plimsole, then find the colourway that fits your wardrobe (or your mood). Whether you're playing it neutral or going full maximalist, Vans may have already made a version, and with seasonal drops, it’s always worth checking in.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸