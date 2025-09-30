The best Vans trainers: Must-have Vans sneakers for every wardrobe

From skate parks to catwalks, Vans have been the go-to shoes for people who couldn’t care less about go-to shoes. That’s the magic. Born in California and raised in the skate park, the brand has quietly built one of the most iconic footwear legacies of all time, not by chasing hype, but by sticking to what works: timeless silhouettes, offbeat style, and rubber soles you can actually live in.

Whether you’re after low-key classics, checkerboard nostalgia, or a pair that looks like you still know your way around a half pipe, there’s a Vans model that fits. And if you're not sure where to start? You’re in the right place.

Best Vans for any occasion

We’re skipping the ultra-rare collabs on this list, not because we don’t love a wall of Supreme x Vans boxes, but because most of them are either sold out, resale-only, or require at least three browser tabs and a lucky click.

Instead, we’re focusing on the Vans you can actually buy, wear, and wear out. The staple styles that still hit, no matter what’s trending on TikTok. Keep reading for our favourite Vans you can get right now, with many of the Vans silhouettes, most of which are available in a variety of colours.

Super Lowpro £85 at vans.com The Super Lowpro is Vans at its most minimal, a stripped-back, ultra-slim silhouette that keeps things clean, light, and effortlessly wearable. Built with a low-profile canvas upper and a wafer-thin sole, it’s basically the antithesis of chunky sneaker culture and therefore has never been more in. No bells, no whistles, just a sleek, no-fuss design that works with anything. It’s got all the Vans DNA (grippy sole, laid-back vibe), but feels more refined than your standard skate shoe. Sk8-Hi £80 at vans.com Sk8-Hi is the Vans high-top that does it all, part skate legend, part streetwear staple. First launched in 1978, it brought ankle padding and extra support to the world of skate shoes, but it's long since outgrown the board. With its bold side stripe, durable canvas-and-suede upper, and classic waffle outsole, the Sk8-Hi hits that sweet spot between retro and everyday utility. Platform Old Skool £80 at vans.com The Platform Old Skool takes everything you love about the original, the iconic side stripe, low-top silhouette, and skate heritage, lifts it up. Sitting on an elevated rubber sole, this is Vans’ classic reimagined for those who want a bit more height. It’s chunky, confident, and surprisingly versatile, giving a subtle edge to casual fits while still being comfy enough for everyday wear. Authentic £60 at vans.com The Authentic is where it all began. Launched in 1966 as the OG deck shoe, this is the blueprint for every Vans model that followed. Simple canvas upper, metal eyelets, flat laces, and that signature waffle outsole, no gimmicks, just pure, unfiltered style. It’s lightweight, low-profile, and endlessly adaptable, whether you're skating curbs or just strolling around. For many, this will no doubt be a staple of a school shoe alternative, but with some space between then and now, it definitely deserves a spot in your rotation. Checkerboard Classic Slip-On £65 at vans.com The Checkerboard Classic Slip-On is Vans at its most iconic. It's instantly recognisable, and this list wouldn't be complete if it were missing. With a padded collar, elastic side accents, and the brand’s signature waffle sole, it delivers all-day comfort with zero effort required; even popping them on is dead simple. It’s the bold checkerboard print that really does the talking, a pattern that’s become as much a cultural symbol as it is a fashion statement. Skate Loafer £75 at vans.com The Vans Skate Loafer is what happens when classic prep meets proper skate functionality and to give Vans its credit, it works. Think loafer silhouette, but remixed with Vans’ signature skate tech: reinforced DURACAP underlays, a grippy SickStick rubber sole, and PopCush insoles for impact protection. It's built to take a beating, but still looks sharp enough to wear off it. The suede upper gives it a premium edge, while hidden elastic panels keep the fit snug without sacrificing slip-on ease. When you've got an interview at 12 but you need to be at the skate park for 2, these are your go-to. Knu Skool £80 at vans.com The Knu Skool is a chunky, unapologetic throwback to ‘90s skate style oversized, padded, and full of attitude. It reimagines the classic Old Skool with exaggerated proportions: thicker tongue, puffed-up collar, and a bold 3D side stripe that jumps off the shoe. The result is a silhouette that’s part nostalgic, part streetwear statement, and totally unmissable. Old Skool £70 at vans.com The Old Skool is the Vans essential, the first to feature the now-famous side stripe, and still one of the most recognisable sneakers in the game. It has a low-top suede and canvas upper, reinforced toe caps, and that signature waffle sole. It’s been worn by skaters, punks, artists, models, basically anyone with a sense of style and a bit of edge. Whether you go for all-black, classic black-and-white, or something more colourful, the Old Skool is a forever shoe. Premium Old Skool 36 £90 at vans.com The Premium Old Skool 36 takes the classic Vans silhouette you know and upgrades it with a refined, elevated finish. Part of Vans' premium line, this version keeps the original 1977 design DNA, low-top profile, iconic side stripe, vulcanised sole but swaps in luxury materials, improved construction, and cleaner details. Think buttery suede, heavier canvas, and leather accents that give it a more grown-up vibe. It’s still built to last, still easy to wear, but now with a subtle polish that plays well with both laid-back fits and more elevated looks. A cult classic, quietly redefined.

How to choose the Vans for you

(Image credit: Vans)

The beauty of Vans is that the shape largely stays the same, but the vibe can shift entirely depending on the colour, texture or finish you go for. Whether it’s the Old Skool, Authentic, Slip-On or Sk8-Hi, Vans has a roster of iconic silhouettes that haven’t changed too much, because they haven’t needed to. That waffle sole remains iconic, as do the side stripes.

What has changed is the sheer volume of choice. Each style comes in more colourways than you’d expect for a shoe that started as skatewear. We’re talking tonal suede, bold colour blocking, pastel canvas, checkerboards, flame prints, tartan if you're feeling brave.

If you’re the type who likes to make things personal, Vans even lets you mix and match different colours and panels through its online customiser.

We recommend starting with the shape you like, low, mid, high, old skool, plimsole, then find the colourway that fits your wardrobe (or your mood). Whether you're playing it neutral or going full maximalist, Vans may have already made a version, and with seasonal drops, it’s always worth checking in.