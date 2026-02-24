Flower Mountain SS26 collection lands: Our favourite trainers from Yamano to Yamabushi

There’s a very specific type of footwear sweet spot right now: technical enough to look like you could scale a hillside, refined enough to wear straight into a decent bar without getting side-eyed. Flower Mountain has quietly been operating in that lane for a decade, and with its spring/summer 2026 collection, it feels like the brand has fully locked in what it does best.

Founded in 2015 by Keisuke Ota and Yang Chao, Flower Mountain was built on a shared love of hiking, camping and the sort of outdoor exploration that doesn’t require a GoPro strapped to your forehead. That ethos still runs through everything it makes, but over the years, the rough edges have been sharpened. Japanese colour sensibility, geometric detailing and fabric experimentation now sit comfortably alongside Italian technical construction and performance-focused soles.

SS26 feels like a grown-up expression of that formula. The shapes are confident, the materials more considered, and the overall mood less “look at this cool hiking trainer” and more “this just happens to be waterproof”. It also arrives alongside a 10th anniversary capsule, revisiting some of the brand’s most recognisable styles with updated finishes and earthy, outdoor-inspired palettes.

While we wait for that anniversary release, here's our pick of the best from the SS26 range:

FLOWER MOUNTAIN Yamano 3 Uni £205 at flowermountain.com If you’re only clocking one pair from SS26, make it this. The olive green and tan version of the Yamano 3 feels like the cleanest expression of what Flower Mountain does best. Soft suede panels meet breathable technical fabric, giving it that outdoors credibility without tipping into full Gore-Tex cosplay. It looks built, but not bulky. The muted military green and tortora tones make it ridiculously wearable, too. Easy with cargos, solid with denim, and sharp enough to hold its own with relaxed tailoring. It’s functional, yes, but more importantly, it just looks good. FLOWER MOUNTAIN Yamabushi Man £215 at flowermountain.com This brown and beige Yamabushi keeps the rugged energy of the silhouette without going full expedition boot. Thick rope-like detailing wraps the upper and heel, giving it a raw, net-like texture that feels deliberately outdoorsy but never clunky. The mix of suede and technical fabric keeps it grounded, sturdy enough for a wander but polished enough for city wear. It’s one of those pairs that looks interesting from every angle, and its earthy tones make it a quiet but effective statement on foot. FLOWER MOUNTAIN Yamano 3 Man - Beige-Black £205 at flowermountain.com A quiet classic with a bit of edge. The beige and black combo gives this Yamano 3 an easygoing, everyday vibe that’s still sharp enough to feel intentional. Suede panels and technical fabric keep the balance between outdoor sensibility and street-ready polish, practical without being boring. It’s the kind of pair that slots into any wardrobe without fuss, whether you’re in jeans, cargo trousers, or something a bit smarter. Understated, versatile, and genuinely wearable.

We’re especially excited about Flower Mountain’s 10th anniversary capsule, which will revisit some of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes, including Yamano, Iwano and Yamabushi, with updated materials, colourways, and finishes.

While details are still under wraps, the promise of natural, outdoor-inspired tones and subtle design twists has us genuinely intrigued. If the SS26 collection is anything to go by, this anniversary drop is likely to balance the brand’s signature Japanese sensibility with the technical craftsmanship that has defined Flower Mountain over the past decade.





