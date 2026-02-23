12 of the most exciting designers at London Fashion Week on the trends you'll be wearing this AW26

London Fashion Week has taken over the capital — and backstage, the future of your wardrobe is already being decided.

Naturally, Shortlist was front row at the shows, getting all the insider details from the designers shaping what we’ll all be wearing come AW26.

If there’s one fashion capital that refuses to play it safe, it’s London, achingly cool Taiwanese designer INFDark tells us backstage at his show: “London Fashion Week has this energy and vibe that is constantly testing the boundaries, the experimental style, avant garde style.”

“As a fashion designer you should always be rebelling and always creating new stuff. What’s going to inspire the next generations?”

London Fashion Week is the place to find it, he shares with us: “I feel at home here.”

That next-gen energy ran through every show we ducked into. From statement shoes and architectural layering to teal suede, low-rise flares and Myspace millennial optimism (yes, really), these are the designers setting the agenda for AW26 - and the trends you’ll want to get ahead of now.

TREND #1: STATEMENT SHOES

AS SELECTED BY: INFDARK

Described as a brand for “the rebels, the sociopaths, and the kinkies,” the Taiwenese designer rocked London Fashion Week with achingly cool flowing yet structured silhouettes. Though the effect is high fashion, thankfully, he’s got a ridiculously simple trick to step up your fashion game, he tells us backstage after the show.

“Great shoes are how you stay lazy and fashionable — have one strong hero product like that, and you can keep the rest simple. From my AW26 collection, I’m definitely most proud of the shoes. There are Asian, Japanese, like grass shoe vibes there, but with a twist and modern tastes, in the geometric designs and the different materials.

“You should always have a nice blazer, at least. If you wear that on top of everything, it solves most issues!”

TREND #2: BIG SLEEVES AND STRUCTURED LEATHER

AS SELECTED BY: PSY LAU

2026 will see us go big or go home, says monochromatic Berlin-based streetwear designer Psy Lau, at the Flair Fashion Collective show at LFW.

“A big trend I’m seeing for AW26 is the structured leather and big sleeves — especially from luxury brands. From my AW26 collection, I see people wearing the fur jackets, and the trousers with painted three-dimensional materials and a luminous function — they’re made with special materials, and the fur is trendy.”

TREND #3: TEAL SUEDE JACKETS AND NEW HARDWARE DETAILS

AS SELECTED BY: BARNEY’S NEW YORK

Quality leather staples never go out of fashion — and no one knows that better than the designers at Barney’s New York. For AW26, it’s all in the details, and for an extra twist, look for elegant green shades, the label’s Shaj Rahman tells us:

“We’re seeing interesting hardware shifts in outerwear. We’re all still hunting for timeless styles, but the finer details are what make the difference. We’re picking up on a lot of hidden buckle details, toggle style buttons and fireman clasps. Small hints of ‘new’ hidden in those old-guard staples.

"There’s lots of talk about ‘Transformative Teal’ at the moment, too. People are becoming more comfortable with green shades and it’s bleeding into fashion beautifully. This colour on suede is a match made in heaven.”

TREND #4: MILENNIAL OPTIMISM

AS SELECTED BY: JIMMY PAUL

Who doesn’t want to see a giant fluffy Togepi coat shimmying down the runway? Jimmy Paul’s official Pokemon collaboration made for the most fun moment of all London Fashion Week — which saw looks inspired by a host of our fave Pokemon from Charizard to Mr Mime, and even saw Pikachu himself dance down the catwalk. It’s good news for Millennials, Jimmy tells us backstage:

“I love the return of Millennial Optimism, but in a very dramatic way. The biggest real-life takeaway from AW26 is the spirit of handcraft and DIY culture, paired with our bold approach to colourblocking.Think MySpace Scene Queens meeting Millennial Optimism with a touch of Indiesleaze. It’s expressive, personal, and unapologetically joyful.

“In AW26, style is all about fearless optimism. Honestly, it’s about deciding for yourself. As long as it radiates positivity and joy, you’re doing it right!”

TREND #5: COMFORT AS LUXURY

AS SELECTED BY: CLAUDIA WANG

Claudia Wang’s AW26 collection — a dreamy fairytale of silks and pastels — was so relaxed it saw the models carrying pillows on the catwalk. Fittingly then, the designer sees comfiness taking over our looks. Best fashion news we’ve heard all year:

“I’m seeing a strong movement toward comfort. There’s this interesting contradiction happening — people are embracing softness, healing, and intimacy, yet pairing it with refined, old-money silhouettes. It’s elegant but relaxed, luxurious but slightly undone. I find that tension very beautiful.

“From our collection, it’s the dialogue between sleepwear and tailoring. For example, ornate prints placed on pyjama-style shirts, or soft, almost bedroom-like textiles cut into high-waisted tailored trousers.”

TREND #6: ARCHITECTURAL LAYERING

AS SELECTED BY: THE KONG IS DEAD

Say goodbye to understated luxe and prepare to go OTT. The hip hop influenced, high fashion streetwear label’s LFW collection plays with proportion — with super long coats, and even pockets that are too low to use - but that’s the point, designer Adam Raillard tells Shortlist:

“I love that menswear is becoming expressive again. I’m seeing a return to emotional layering, garments that feel protective, almost architectural. There’s a shift away from hyper minimal basics and towards pieces that create silhouette and presence. AW26 feels less about “quiet luxury” and more about power, strong shoulders, elongated proportions, and garments that move like sculpture.

“In my ‘Minus One’ collection, I’m pushing exaggeration through proportion, especially with displaced, ultra-low pockets and elongated outer layers. They’re intentionally impractical. But that’s the point. Fashion is becoming more visual than functional. Men are dressing for identity and image, not just utility. You’ll start seeing more warped proportions, lower placements, longer hems, oversized drapes, subtly filtering into everyday wardrobes.”

TREND #7: DRESSING WITH PERSONALITY

AS SELECTED BY: MIN-JI KIM

Knitwear specialist Min-ji Kim took to the Fashion Scout Ones to Watch catwalk with a bold line of big structural shapes and bright colours — and tells us we can expect even more to come:

“If there is a ‘trend’ I love for AW26, it's individuality; people dressing with personality rather than following a formula.

“I want people to venture into colour in everyday life, and to explore it through different silhouettes rather than looking like everyone else.”

TREND #8: Y2K NOSTALGIA

AS SELECTED BY: DANIEL FOOTWEAR

Designer shoe go-to Daniel Footwear is seeing the fashion-forward set return to throwback styles full of personality for 2026. Designer Laura Widdows experts tell us:

“Nostalgia! AW26 feels like fashion is in a reflective mood. We’re seeing Y2K resurface in a more refined way, high-vamp shapes and glossy finishes bringing back the early 2000s. After seasons of minimalism, this return to personality feels refreshing, dressing with more emotion and individuality — and I love that!

“Expect to be wearing rich chocolate hues. What started as a seasonal accent grew in AW25 and has now become a wardrobe foundation.”

TREND #9: MAXIMALISM AND CIRCULAR FASHION

AS SELECTED BY: ESSIEN

ESSIEN's Fashion Scout Ones to Watch show was all about African inspired details with luxury silhouettes. That cultural authenticity is something we can expect more of, the Nigerian designer tells us:

“Maximalism is surging with personality-driven layering and bold details, sustainability is evolving into strategic, transparent practices with natural materials and circular models, and value purchases plus resale are booming — shoppers are investing in high-quality, timeless pieces, new or secondhand, that offer longevity, provenance, and future worth rather than chasing fast trends.

“A standout trend from our ESSIEN collection that people will love is culturally infused luxury, where sophistication blends seamlessly with authentic African cultural roots. In 2026, shoppers want pieces with genuine heritage and identity.”

TREND #10: LOW RISE, FLARED TROUSERS

AS SELECTED BY: ADOLF MALDONADO

Avert thy eyes, Madness fans. Forget baggy trousers — it’s all about low rise flares now, Spanish designer Adolf Maldonando shares with us at his Fashion Scout Ones to Watch show:

“I love seeing the shift from oversize to low rise and flared trousers, and also cleaner lines and more considered silhouettes. From my collection, people will be wearing massive bags and small shoes.

“Know your proportions, and have singularity with clothes. What you wear is your DNA. Explore lots and find your unique essence."

TREND #11: OVERSIZED SHAPES

AS SELECTED BY: ÆMONA

The future of fashion is big — and the future of fashion is cosy, thanks to ÆMONA's oversized scarf coat. Statement pieces like this are the way forward, the designer tells us:

“I’m loving structured, oversized silhouettes — like the scarf coat in my AW26 collection. The voluminous scarf draped over an oversized coat makes everyday outerwear into a statement look.

“Try expressing yourself through sculptural silhouettes — add a few statement pieces to your existing wardrobe to instantly refresh your look.”

TREND #12: DRAMATIC LAYERING

AS SELECTED BY: JERMAINE BLEU

There are layers to fashion — literally — Jermaine Bleu, showing with UDGN Studios, tells Shortlist:

“AW26 for us is a quiet drama! Long lines, bold autumn colours, clean basics, structured kente shapes, layered volumes of clothes that move like they mean something. It’s not about being loud, it’s about being felt.

“Layer with intention. Think soft tailoring, scarves, and outerwear that frames the body.”





