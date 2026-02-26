This lavish new book collection ranks the 100 most-wanted watches of all time

If you’ve ever lingered a little too long over a wristwatch in a shop or felt your pulse quicken at the sight of a perfectly balanced dial, TASCHEN’s Ultimate Collector Watches is your new bible.

Just released, this two-volume XL edition book is a sprawling, 960-page love letter to the world of horology, celebrating the artistry, engineering, and sheer creativity behind 100 of the most iconic wristwatches ever made.

From classic Patek Philippe dress watches to experimental independent creations by F.P. Journe and Roger W. Smith, the book covers everything a collector could dream of, and then some. Every timepiece is presented in meticulous detail: close-up photography captures the gleam of polished metal, the textures of exotic straps, and the craftsmanship of intricate movements. Archival sketches, designer interviews, and historical insights add depth, showing not just what these watches look like, but why they matter.

The selection spans eras and styles, from early aviator pieces that charted the skies to modern marvels that push technical boundaries. There’s a real sense of narrative here: each chapter isn’t just a catalogue entry, it’s a story of design, innovation, and the personalities behind the watches.

Whether you’re drawn to Rolex’s timeless Oyster Perpetual, Audemars Piguet’s audacious Royal Oak, or offbeat, limited-edition creations that have become collectors’ holy grails, this book makes every mechanical tick feel thrilling.

The photography is sumptuous, almost cinematic, and the layout lets you appreciate every detail without feeling overwhelmed. The standard edition offers the same wealth of content in a more compact format, while the XL two-volume set is pure coffee-table indulgence, guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversations.

For anyone who loves watches as much for their artistry as their utility, Ultimate Collector Watches is a must-have. It’s a reminder that wristwatches are about more than telling time: they’re about heritage, design, innovation, and a little magic on your wrist.

At nearly a thousand pages of sheer horological awe, it’s the kind of book that rewards slow, appreciative browsing, or hours of getting lost in the mechanics, history, and elegance of a perfectly designed watch. It will no doubt look cracking on the coffee table, too.





