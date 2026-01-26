Stranger Things x Nike trainers bring the Upside Down to your shoe collection

Nike is getting in on the last dregs of the turbo-blast of excitement for Stranger Things, following its finale, with a themed version of one of its pairs of basketball shoes.

The Stranger Things x Nike Air Foamposite One give one of Nike’s more unusual-looking and expensive pairs a makeover.

Nike’s Air Foamposite One is a shoe that came out in 1997 as a design for NBA star Penny Hardaway.

This Stranger Things collaboration splashes the Upside Down aesthetic onto the substantial sidewalls of the sneaker, with a design that snakes around the back and across the toe box too.

And despite being thoroughly Stranger Things-daubed, the shoes still feature the Penny Hardaway logo on the collar. But it’s flipped 180 degrees because, well, the Upside Down.

This isn’t even the first time in the last 12 months the Foamposite One has been such a graphic special edition.

In early 2025, Nike resurrected the Foamposite One Galaxy, a pair with a bold purple-blue interstellar graphic, in a design concept we originally saw back in 2012. That original run was so popular that people ended up paying thousands of pounds for a pair.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nike)

Will the Stranger Things x Nike Air Foamposite One end up similarly sought-after?

These shoes are out on February 13th, with a US listing price of $250, while typical UK pricing for the series is £210.

This is not the first of Nike’s Stranger Things tie-ins. The brand also produced a version of the LD-1000 trainers, as seen in the final season of the show, in a purple and yellow colour config, and other bits of clothing like a WSQK The Squawk T-shirt.

Stranger Things seasons 4 and 5 take up two of the spots in the most popular English-language Netflix shows of all time, only sitting behind Wednesday season 1 and Adolescence. That chart is based on the viewing stats achieved over the first 91 days on stream, helping to explain why earlier seasons don’t get a look-in.

Netflix had around 93 million subscribers in 2016, compared to 325 million at the end of 2025.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



