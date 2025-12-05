Mattias Gollin just turned the Vans Authentic into a $750 art piece

Hand-beaded, wildly exclusive

Mattias Gollin Vans from different angles
(Image credit: Vans)
in News

Vans has just dropped the most extra version of its most low-key sneaker, and, naturally, it’s only available 4,400 miles away in Miami.

After last year’s pearl-drenched Slip-Ons broke the internet (and resale prices), Italian designer and professional embellishment maximalist Mattias Gollin is back with another round of artisanal skate-shoe chaos. This time, he’s taken the Vans Authentic, the classic you wore into the ground as a teenager, and turned it into a museum-grade flex called the Authentiche.

Each pair starts life as a standard black-and-white checkerboard Authentic before being shipped to Italy’s Marche region, where Gollin spends up to 8 hours covering them with around 2,000 pearls, crystals, and beads.

The lighter squares are rebuilt with pearl clusters and gold accents; the darker ones get layers of black beadwork that add a sculptural shimmer you definitely won’t see on anyone’s Everyday Checkerboards. His name sits subtly on the tongue and insole a quiet signature on an extremely loud shoe.

Mattias Gollin Vans from the top

(Image credit: Vans)

Naturally, the craftsmanship is reflected in the price. The Authentiche will set you back $750, making them one of the most expensive pairs of Vans ever to exist. If last year’s Slip-Ons are anything to go by, expect them to resurface on StockX before long with an even bigger price tag.

The catch? You can’t buy them online, or in London, or anywhere remotely convenient. The Mattias Gollin x Vans Authentiche releases December 5, 2025, exclusively via an appointment-only event at Art Basel Miami. Slots are allocated through Gollin’s website, and securing one still doesn’t guarantee your size, a charming touch of chaos that feels very on-brand.

This is Vans leaning fully into the art world, and Gollin leaning fully into his niche: turning everyday footwear into handmade, hyper-detailed showpieces. And for collectors, sneakerheads or anyone who’s ever wished their Authentics were a little more… jewel-encrusted, this might be the ultimate grail.

If you’re heading to Miami, good luck. If you’re not, well, at least they look great on Instagram.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

