Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters is getting a follow-up — its name and rating have been revealed

KPop Demon Hunters was the biggest hit of the summer, and we already have some details about its follow-up.

As we heard a few weeks ago, a short film accompaniment to KPop Demon Hunters is on the way. And apparently it’s called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story.

A filing for the film has popped up on the database of the US's MPA Classification and Rating Administration. It has pegged the film with a PG rating, for “some action/violence and scary images.”

While no further details on the plot or release date have been unearthed, that hasn’t stopped fans speculating on what we’ll get.

The title alone has led many to conclude Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story is a prequel to the main movie.

Will we see the story of a demon-hunting pop group before Huntr/x? Or will Debut stick with Rumi, Zoey, and Mira?

It's unlikely to be too long until we hear more. That the short film already has a rating means the actual content of the thing is done and dusted, all but ready to be flung up on Netflix to attract millions of eyeballs.

The bad news: it seems unlikely Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story will be a hugely substantial release. It has only been three months since KPop Demon Hunters was released, and this short film is likely to be a reaction to the film’s stratospheric popularity, rather than something planned all along.

KPop Demon Hunters is still Netflix’s number one film at present, according to the streamer’s Tudum portal, and is comfortably the streamer’s most-watched movie of all time.

Since launch it has been watched more than 314 million times, accounting for 523,600,000 hours. That’s almost 60 thousand years in collective time.

Golden, a song from the movie, is currently sat a number one on the UK singles chart, while Your Idol and Soda Pop also have spots in the top 10.

Plans for a full KPop Demon Hunters sequel are reportedly in talks, but no official confirmation has been announced just yet. Netflix has released a sing-along version of the film, which unusually came out in cinemas after the streaming release of the original.