Uniqlo x JW Anderson is back with a brighter, breezier take on British prep style this SS26
Just in time for summer
There’s something reassuring about a Uniqlo x JW Anderson drop. No gimmicks, no logo-mania arms race. Just sharp, considered wardrobe staples with a bit of British personality running through them. For Spring/Summer 2026, the long-running collaboration shifts into lighter territory, offering up a playful take on classic college prep with water-sport practicality and proper everyday function baked in.
Out now, the new collection reworks traditional British preppy codes with a breezier silhouette and a hit of seasonal colour. Jonathan Anderson describes it as a new interpretation of British prep, one that retains the classics while softening them with spring energy and versatility.
The result is a capsule that feels easy to wear now, and even easier to layer when the weather inevitably can’t make up its mind. But the best thing is, it won’t break the bank. Here are our favourites:
A seasonal twist on a wardrobe staple, this short-sleeve oxford shirt is classic prep made easy. The crisp white and boxy cut keep it clean and versatile, while the light cotton makes it perfect for warmer days or breezy layers. It’s that kind of piece that slots into pretty much any outfit, sharp with chinos, gentler with shorts and feels like spring just by putting it on.
A standout piece with a soft, spring edge. This pink zip‑up blouson takes the classic workwear aesthetic and lightens it up with a splash of colour, casual but distinct, and just the right kind of playful for SS26. It layers easily over polos, tees or shirts and gives outfits a bit of personality without feeling like you’re trying to be that guy in bright pink. Practical, punchy and worth grabbing early. Spring is the season of layering after all.
A bit preppy, a bit cosy, and all the better for it. This green half‑zip pullover brings that laid‑back college energy without screaming “uni cliché.” The soft cotton feels easy to layer over a tee or under a shacket, and the relaxed cut keeps it looking effortless rather than sloppy. Great for cooler spring evenings or eased‑off summer nights when you still want a hint of warmth.
A wardrobe staple with a thoughtful JW Anderson twist. These straight‑cut jeans are made from 100 % cotton denim that’s pre‑washed for a subtle, lived‑in vibe, complete with signature JWA buttons and logo detailing that elevates a simple silhouette. The mid‑rise, clean lines and timeless wash make them easy to wear with everything from polos to overshirts.
These off‑white socks are the quiet classic of the collection. Simple, breathable and perfect as the base layer of an easy spring outfit. They won’t steal the show, but they’ll make everything else look sharper, whether you’re in shorts, denim or chinos. A small detail, but the kind that genuinely pulls a look together without thinking about it. Uniqlo always has great socks, and this collection is no different.
If you’re already in full SS26 mode, you might as well lean into the colour. These orange socks add a proper pop without veering into dazzle, perfect with shorts, denim or trainers when the sun’s actually out. They’re playful, lightweight and exactly the sort of tiny detail that turns “just dressed” into “actually styled.” Quarter-length, breathable and just a bit cheeky.
This wide-striped dry pique polo leans into preppy energy without feeling like a school uniform. The bold green stripes give it personality you can actually wear. Lightweight, breathable and just a touch playful, it’s the kind of shirt that turns a simple outfit into something worth noticing. Be warned this one is selling out fast.
A bit of colour goes a long way, and this pink JW Anderson cap delivers spring vibes without being loud about it. The soft tone pairs surprisingly well with neutrals, while the classic shape keeps it easy to wear with pretty much anything in the collection. It’s the finishing touch that makes an outfit feel deliberate without looking like you tried too hard, when in reality, you just can't be bothered to do your hair.
A perfect warm-weather layer, this light denim oversized shirt feels both effortless and intentional. It’s breezy enough to throw over a tee and shorts, but smart enough to stand alone. The relaxed silhouette gives it that easy, just-off-the-rail feel, and the wash keeps it looking fresh without trying too hard.
As ever, the strength of Uniqlo x JW Anderson is in the balance: classic silhouettes, modern tweaks, and just enough personality to stop things feeling safe. SS26 looks set to continue that run, lighter, brighter and built for actual wardrobes rather than runway moments.
