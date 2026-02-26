Uniqlo x JW Anderson is back with a brighter, breezier take on British prep style this SS26

Just in time for summer

Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News
Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection on the left a green quarter zip and on the right different fabrics being featured
(Image credit: Uniqlo)

There’s something reassuring about a Uniqlo x JW Anderson drop. No gimmicks, no logo-mania arms race. Just sharp, considered wardrobe staples with a bit of British personality running through them. For Spring/Summer 2026, the long-running collaboration shifts into lighter territory, offering up a playful take on classic college prep with water-sport practicality and proper everyday function baked in.

Out now, the new collection reworks traditional British preppy codes with a breezier silhouette and a hit of seasonal colour. Jonathan Anderson describes it as a new interpretation of British prep, one that retains the classics while softening them with spring energy and versatility.

The result is a capsule that feels easy to wear now, and even easier to layer when the weather inevitably can’t make up its mind. But the best thing is, it won’t break the bank. Here are our favourites:

As ever, the strength of Uniqlo x JW Anderson is in the balance: classic silhouettes, modern tweaks, and just enough personality to stop things feeling safe. SS26 looks set to continue that run, lighter, brighter and built for actual wardrobes rather than runway moments.

Shortlist Google Preferred Source



Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.