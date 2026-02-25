TAG Heuer F1 smartwatch puts live race info on your wrist in real time

The 2026 Formula 1 season starts on the 6th of March, which means two things: your Sundays are gone, and your group chat is about to get loud again. Right on cue, TAG Heuer has unveiled a new motorsport-flavoured edition of its Connected Calibre E5, and this one goes all in on F1.

As Official Timekeeper of Formula 1, TAG’s racing heritage isn’t subtle. But rather than reheat an old chronograph and call it a day, the brand has built a 45mm black DLC-coated titanium smartwatch that actually evolves with the season.

The headline feature is the “Race Track” watch face. At the centre of the dial sits the outline of the current Grand Prix circuit, complete with race name and national flag. Across the 2026 calendar, it will automatically update 24 times, one for each race weekend. A small dot zips around the circuit to mark the passing seconds, which is a properly nerdy flex.

The touchscreen bezel mirrors the rhythm of a race weekend, highlighting practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix itself. It’s subtle enough not to look like merch, but detailed enough that anyone who knows, knows.

There’s also deep integration with the official F1 app, meaning you can check schedules, results, driver and team standings straight from your wrist. Smart widgets push updates without you needing to dig around mid-pint. It even throws in custom sounds and notifications inspired by pit-wall radio comms, so your watch buzzes and makes you feel like you're near the track.

Underneath the racing theatrics, it’s still a full-fat Connected Calibre E5. That means activity tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate data, dual-band GPS and TAG Heuer OS keeping everything smooth. You can opt for a black leather and rubber strap with red stitching for full paddock energy, or a textile strap if you’re actually planning to sweat in it.

It lands in early March, with 48-hour early access kicking off on the 3rd of March via TAG’s website.

