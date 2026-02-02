5 Team GB Winter Olympic kit items you can actually wear

Every four years, the Winter Olympics deliver two certainties: gravity-defying athletic feats and national team kits that range from quietly excellent to brave. Team GB usually lands closer to the former than the latter, but even then, not everything designed for elite sport is built for everyday life.

That said, buried among the technical fabrics, performance fits and podium-only layers are a handful of genuinely wearable pieces. The sort of kit that works just as well on a cold commute, a winter walk or a weekend coffee run as it does watching alpine skiing at 7am.

We’ve picked out the Team GB Winter Olympic items that translate best from competition to civilian life, the pieces you could wear tomorrow, no Olympic qualification required.

5. Team GB xploric crew neck sweatshirt

Adidas Team Gb Xploric Crew Neck Sweatshirt £60 at Adidas UK

A perfect example of Olympic kit that works off the slopes. This crew neck sweatshirt has just enough Team GB branding to feel part of the Winter Games without screaming “uniform,” and the relaxed fit and soft loopback cotton make it ideal for everyday layering. Whether you’re heading to a coffee, wrapping up after a chilly walk, or just working from home with a bit of national pride, it’s the kind of staple you’ll wear long after the medals are packed away.

4. ParalympicsGB beanie

Cold weather calls for sensible headwear, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. This knitted Team GB beanie keeps ears warm with a soft, cosy build while nodding subtly to national pride through its pared-back branding. It’s the sort of winter essential you’ll reach for on dog walks, market runs or evenings out when the temperature drops, functional, unfussy and easy to wear with practically everything in your wardrobe.

3. Team GB stacked large lion hoodie (grey)

Team GB Stacked Large Lion Hoodie £50 at shop.teamgb.com

This is where Olympic fandom meets everyday comfort. The oversized lion graphic gives this hoodie real presence without veering into costume territory, while the cosy fleece fabric means it’s as snug for weekend lounging as it is for brisk winter walks. Team GB fans will appreciate the bold nod to national spirit, but its classic cut and neutral grey make it a heavyweight addition to any casual wardrobe, wear it with jeans, joggers, or basically anything you’re wearing when it’s too cold to care.

2. Adidas Milan 2026 Team GB GFX T-shirt (pink)

Not every piece of Olympic kit needs to be a thermal jacket. This pink graphic tee proves that Team GB gear can be wearable in warmer months too, or layered under a jumper when it’s not. The bold colour and simple graphic mark it out as something fun rather than serious-sportswear-only, and the classic tee shape means it slots straight into any weekend rotation. Perfect with jeans, shorts or tucked into a skirt, it’s a subtle way to show your stripes without ever needing to say a word.

1. Adidas Milan 2026 Team GB pile fleece pullover

adidas Adidas X Team Gb Milano Cortina 2026 Pile Fleece Pullover £100 at shop.teamgb.com

If warmth is your priority but you still want something that looks good off duty, this pile fleece pullover is a winner. It’s plush, cosy and built for cold days when even a hoodie feels insufficient, yet its relaxed silhouette and subtle Team GB branding mean it still fits seamlessly into real-world wardrobes. Throw it on with jeans for a weekend walk, or layer it under a coat for oversized-coat weather. This is the kind of piece that makes winter feel a bit more bearable.





