Weekend Offender SS26: terrace-ready layers, lighter fits and the standout pieces worth picking up

Terrace heritage meets lightweight summer layering

Weekend Offender SS26
For Spring/Summer 2026, Weekend Offender is leaning fully into the mindset of what made the brand popular, built on terrace culture, football heritage and clothes that are designed to be worn properly, delivering a collection that feels lighter, easier and more adaptable without losing any of its identity.

This season is all about wearability. New silhouettes loosen things up slightly, with fits that feel relaxed but still sharp enough to carry that unmistakable Weekend Offender attitude. Fabrics have been carefully chosen for how they perform in real life.

The colour palette shifts with the season too, trading heavier winter tones for softer, more natural shades. Stone hues, muted greens and washed earth tones dominate, giving pieces that lived-in feel straight off the hanger. It’s understated but considered, allowing the brand’s detailing and construction to do most of the talking.

Layering sits at the heart of the collection, with lightweight jackets, overshirts and over-tops forming the backbone of the range, something we can get on board with. Keep reading from some of the standouts on offer.

