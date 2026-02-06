Weekend Offender SS26: terrace-ready layers, lighter fits and the standout pieces worth picking up

For Spring/Summer 2026, Weekend Offender is leaning fully into the mindset of what made the brand popular, built on terrace culture, football heritage and clothes that are designed to be worn properly, delivering a collection that feels lighter, easier and more adaptable without losing any of its identity.

This season is all about wearability. New silhouettes loosen things up slightly, with fits that feel relaxed but still sharp enough to carry that unmistakable Weekend Offender attitude. Fabrics have been carefully chosen for how they perform in real life.

The colour palette shifts with the season too, trading heavier winter tones for softer, more natural shades. Stone hues, muted greens and washed earth tones dominate, giving pieces that lived-in feel straight off the hanger. It’s understated but considered, allowing the brand’s detailing and construction to do most of the talking.

Layering sits at the heart of the collection, with lightweight jackets, overshirts and over-tops forming the backbone of the range, something we can get on board with. Keep reading from some of the standouts on offer.

Weekend Offender Tiaret Over-Top Mid House Check £120 at weekendoffender.com Weekend Offender’s house check gets a spring refresh in this easy‑wear over top. The mid‑check pattern adds subtle heritage energy, while the relaxed fit makes it perfect for layering over tees or lightweight shirts as the weather warms up. Weekend Offender Kiffan Football Shirt Black £65 at weekendoffender.com A nod to terrace culture with a 90s‑inspired edge, this black football shirt combines retro attitude with modern, breathable fabric. Relaxed and quick‑dry, it references classic subcultural iconography while staying easy to wear on match days or off‑duty city strolls. Weekend Offender Eldon Relaxed Pant Black £85 at weekendoffender.com A laid‑back staple built for comfort without sacrificing structure. These relaxed‑fit pants in clean black cotton blend utility with casual ease, sitting somewhere between weekend lounging and smart streetwear. Pair them with tees and overshirts for chilled days or layer under jackets when the temperature dips. Weekend Offender Assi Football Shirt Black Forest Green £65 at weekendoffender.com A terrace‑ready classic with Weekend Offender’s signature house check and bold seasonal tones. Cut from soft, breathable cotton with a relaxed fit, it’s perfect for match days, city strolls, or just kicking back in style. Weekend Offender Away Graphic T-Shirt Smokey Grey £40 at weekendoffender.com A soft‑toned essential that pairs seasonal muted colour with Weekend Offender’s signature culture‑inspired graphic. Cut from breathable cotton with a relaxed fit, it’s an easy go‑to for warmer days,whether you’re out watching football, wandering the city, or just off‑duty. Weekend Offender Algiers Longline Mac Black Forest Green £165 at weekendoffender.com A sleek, longline mac built for unpredictable spring weather. The Black Forest Green gives it a subtle yet sophisticated edge, while the cut is relaxed enough for layering over tees or hoodies. It’s the kind of rain‑ready piece that feels both functional and effortlessly smart. Weekend Offender Alameda Track Top Navy £90 at weekendoffender.com A clean, sharp update to a classics. This navy track top strikes the balance between retro sport vibes and modern utility, with subtle branding and a cut that works just as well with joggers as it does layered over a tee. Lightweight but structured, it’s a spring essential you’ll reach for again and again. Weekend Offender Saturdays Kids Graphic T-Shirt White £40 at weekendoffender.com Heavyweight 200gsm cotton and a relaxed fit make this tee a spring staple. The graphic nods to British subculture, adding subtle edge without trying too hard, perfect on its own or layered under an over‑top. Weekend Offender Grohl Over-Top Soft Pink £125 at weekendoffender.com A clean, easy layering piece that taps into SS26’s relaxed feel. The soft pink wash gives it that worn-in look, while the over-top fit makes it a solid throw-on for unpredictable spring weather.





