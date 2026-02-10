From shackets to seersucker: 5 John Lewis SS26 menswear fits for casual tailoring and preppy vibes
As the winter wardrobe gives way to springtime style, here's our five favourite outfits on show at the recent John Lewis Spring/Summer 2026 collection reveal.
Praise the daffodils, winter is nearly behind us! John Lewis has been showing off its Spring/Summer collection for 2026 and — fear not, you fashion phobic folk — it’s relaxed fits and casual tailoring all the way for those looking for a trendy, seasonal wardrobe refresh.
Across the range — heavily featuring John Lewis’s own-brand staples along with complementary brands stocked by the department store — there’s strong-shouldered suiting with softening textures, colourful accent accessorising, and ol’ faithful shackets and technical pullovers. There’s a touch of preppiness as blazers and boatshoes sit alongside caps and loose-fit jeans. And consider this your official memo that denim is back with a vengeance.
Looking for some inspiration? Here’s our five favourite fits from the John Lewis Spring / Summer 2026 reveal.
1.
Nothing says “DIE WINTER MONTHS, DIE!” than a primary coloured short jacket. Layering up with the red denim with a cornflour blue stipe shirt and cream jeans, it’s light enough in shade to match the blooming season, but with enough weight if a chill kicks in. It’s a full suite of John Lewis own-brand picks here too — the Red Denim Jacket will set you back £69, the Blue Stripe Shirt £49, the Cream Jeans £59, and the John Lewis Boat Shoes £99.
2.
The neckerchief here might be giving “Kneecap goes for a job interview”, but the light texturing to the double breasted Gant Seersucker Blazer (£178) and trousers (£112) offset the bolder accessory colour. A simple Foret T-Shirt (£50) keeps things from getting too stuffy, and the rich burgundy to the G. H. BASS Slingback Loafers (£200) give a touch of heritage classiness to the otherwise unfussy fit.
3.
Trend alert: get yourself a neckerchief, as they were all over the John Lewis SS26 menswear collection. If you’re looking to build a wardrobe from this collection, pairing this one up with the first look sees the cream jeans (here from KIN at £59) shared across the fits. Likewise, that textured finish to the coat (Percival Green Textured Shacket - £179) is a throughline from that GANT blazer, and the Rodd & Gunn White Shirt (£99) could easily go with that first look too. The Dr. Martens shoes (£140) are a wardrobe staple that’ll see you through all year round — though we’re less keen on the studded messenger bag. Relaxed and cosy this one, without looking thrown together.
4.
Got an audition for the next Wes Anderson film? Put Jason Schwartzman to shame with this outfit. It’s a bit more on the spenny side, with the John Lewis Brown Blazer (£349), Stripe Shirt (£69), Tie (£25) and Dark Blue Jeans (£99) alone setting you back a combined £542, alongside the £195 G. H. BASS Loafers. But the preppy look will take you from Greenwich Park to Greenwich Village with the knot of the tie.
5.
A “Dad or Lad” look in the best possible way, the combo of a John Lewis Green Technical Jacket (£99) and Clarks Suede Moccasions (£100) will keep them guessing. Sensible seasonal hooded layering, ready for April showers, in a rejuvenating forest green, elevated by a fancy Louis Vuitton Holdall — £800 pre-owned, yikes — showing a little vintage designer can go a long way.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
