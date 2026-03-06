The best street style at London Fashion Week… and the trends the best dressed Londoners are wearing right now

If you want to know where fashion is really heading, don’t just look at the catwalk - take a good look at the crowd, too.

At London Fashion Week, Shortlist took to the most exciting shows to find that the real spectacle is actually happening even before the first model steps out. We’re talking outside the venues, in the front row, and in the queues snaking around Soho and Shoreditch, Londoners’ personal style exploded across the streets of the capital - and we were there to grab all the sartorial inspo.

This season, structure is having a moment, from sharp shoulders to sculpted draping, while leather, flares and heavy boots can be spotted grounding even the boldest fits. But more than any single trend, it’s confidence that ties it all together. Whether it’s a thrifted beret from Feltham, YSL shades in Essex, a debut runway look from Spain or a photographer flying in from California to capture it all, London’s street style scene is as global as the city itself.

We stopped the best dressed in the crowd to find out what they’re wearing, what shows surprised them most - and why London remains the place where you can truly wear whatever you want… and look damn good doing it.

(Image credit: Bex April May / Future)

My shoes are Dr. Martens. The trousers were a gift from my girlfriend, from a brand called PUSH PUSH. The vest is New Rock. The jacket is an Asian brand called Velvet, and the beret is actually just thrifted.

What’s your favourite trend you've seen at London Fashion Week?

I’m seeing a lot of draping, with designers focused more on structure. Obviously an outfit can have colour, but what really ties it together is its structure. That’s what makes your entire look. Shoulder pads for example - that adds more to an outfit than just a colour. I think structure in outfits is definitely making a comeback.

(Image credit: Bex April May / Future)

The blazer I've got on is Bershka. The shades are YSL, I’ve got black Timberland boots, these cargos are Fashion Nova, and my earrings are YSL. I feel like I've been so overwhelmed for this entire fashion week! For Day One, I put together my best fit. Then, every day after that, it feels a little bit of a blur. But I feel great today.

What's been your favourite thing you've seen this week?

I feel like Hector Maclean’s show might just take the cake. But it’s really tricky. I think I'll say Paul Costello - that was a good one, I feel like overall it just elevated from last year. I'm always looking for something new and something fresh; something that doesn't feel as if it's repetitive. I was really surprised.

(Image credit: Bex April May / Future)

The jacket is real leather. I like the shapes they make - the pointy boots, the knitwear, the flares from Kody Phillips.

Best thing you’ve seen this London Fashion Week?

The Jimmy Paul x Pokemon show. That was really good. I didn't know what to expect from it, but it was really fun.

(Image credit: Bex April May /Future)

Actually I don’t know what I’m wearing. My stylist got if for me! I’m a photographer - I travelled from the US for London Fashion Week.

What’s your favourite thing about London Fashion Week?

I love London - the fashion here is very good, and I love the Fashion Week venues. I am a runway photographer, so I wanted to come here to shoot the shows. And I love the people here, they’re really nice.

(Image credit: Bex April May / Future)

You’re modeling for INFDark and dressed in the designer - how are you finding the look?

The outfit is lovely. It actually gives me a lot of confidence: the leather jacket is soft and very comfy. The pants too - they’re baggy, but the inside feels really nice. I had two fits, but this is the one I like the most, - showing the abs, a little bit of exposure! It's really nice. I love it. Plus, this is my first runway show: my debut.

What do you enjoy most about being in London?

I’m from Spain, born and raised. But London is really nice. I might move here. The vibes, the city, the tube, the food, the restaurants; everything is really nice. The weather is not it, but let's forget about that.

What’s your ultimate style tip for guys?

Wear what you feel comfortable in, take inspiration from people that you think have nice style, and don’t be afraid to wear anything. Don't care about what people might say.

(Image credit: Bex April May / Future)

My outfit is pretty much all from INDark.Then I’m also wearing Yoji and Mason Margiella.

What have been your London Fashion Week highlights?

The INF Dark show today was amazing. I loved it. It’s the only show I’ve attended, actually, so I can't compare. I’m based in Poland and travelled just for this.

What are you enjoying about London?

London's great. It’s a vibrant place.You can be yourself. I grew up here, in South London. When I come back, I tend to stay around Paddington a lot. I love Hyde Park. I tend to hang around Soho too - my favourite place always used to be Shochu Lounge on Charlotte Street but I’m looking for a new one.





