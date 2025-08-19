Upcoming Netflix film set to get surprising theatrical run
Sew exciting
Frankenstein has seen a lot of reboots and different versions, but Guillermo del Toro’s version is officially getting a theatrical release.
On Monday, Netflix announced that the big-budget flick is getting a limited release in theatres starting on October 17th, ahead of its Netflix air date on November 7th.
At the trailer’s initial release, Netflix didn’t confirm whether the film would be getting a theatrical release, just stating that it would premiere globally on Netflix in November. Whilst Netflix had previously remained tight-lipped, del Toro had suggested that Frankenstein would get some time in cinemas. Netflix’s three-week theatrical run is one of the longest theatrical releases to date from the streamer.
It stars Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. The film’s official description reads: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”
According to del Toro, he will be adapting segments of the book that have never been done before. Talking to Den of Geek, he revealed that: “To this day, nobody has made the book”, even “chickening out” himself for years until now. So, it's shaping up to be something, er, memorable.
Whether you catch it in cinemas or from the comfort of your own home, it’s landing just in time for spooky season. We can already smell the Pumpkin Spice.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
