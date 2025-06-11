Adidas returns to the 60s with these limited release sneakers

Chunky dad shoes and bulky sneakers had their moment, but now fashion is swinging the other way, much like a pendulum, bringing the 60s sleek, well-dressed look back. Even Adidas has jumped on the trend, with a new premium version of a classic arriving soon via End Launches.

Reviving a '60s classic, Adidas unveils the ITALIA sneakers, handcrafted in Italy to embody understated elegance and retro style. These iconic shoes feature smooth white leather, soft green suede heel tabs, a vintage gum sole, and metallic gold branding. The reissue showcases a key design element: the distinctive criss-crossed, serrated heel overlays that form an X.

This White/Green/Cream White edition evokes classic Adidas styles that have become staples of most people's wardrobes, from Sambas to Stan Smiths, but offer a little more pazzazz.

(Image credit: End)

A blend of heritage design and contemporary craftsmanship, the adidas ITALIA sneakers are set for a highly anticipated release on the 17th June, available exclusively through a draw.

Although there is always a slim chance they will hit general release in select sizes, this cannot be guaranteed, so if you’re looking to grab a pair of this rejuvenated silhouette, a draw is still your best bet.

The Adidas Italia ‘60 costs £300 and is expected to be incredibly limited. On the bright side, if you get a pair, you’re only short shorts away from creating a classic holiday look.