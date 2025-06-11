Adidas returns to the 60s with these limited release sneakers
Chunky trainers are so last year
Chunky dad shoes and bulky sneakers had their moment, but now fashion is swinging the other way, much like a pendulum, bringing the 60s sleek, well-dressed look back. Even Adidas has jumped on the trend, with a new premium version of a classic arriving soon via End Launches.
Reviving a '60s classic, Adidas unveils the ITALIA sneakers, handcrafted in Italy to embody understated elegance and retro style. These iconic shoes feature smooth white leather, soft green suede heel tabs, a vintage gum sole, and metallic gold branding. The reissue showcases a key design element: the distinctive criss-crossed, serrated heel overlays that form an X.
This White/Green/Cream White edition evokes classic Adidas styles that have become staples of most people's wardrobes, from Sambas to Stan Smiths, but offer a little more pazzazz.
A blend of heritage design and contemporary craftsmanship, the adidas ITALIA sneakers are set for a highly anticipated release on the 17th June, available exclusively through a draw.
Although there is always a slim chance they will hit general release in select sizes, this cannot be guaranteed, so if you’re looking to grab a pair of this rejuvenated silhouette, a draw is still your best bet.
The Adidas Italia ‘60 costs £300 and is expected to be incredibly limited. On the bright side, if you get a pair, you’re only short shorts away from creating a classic holiday look.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
