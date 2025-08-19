Soho House just got snapped up for over $2bn - and with an A-list name attached

Ever heard of Soho House? Odds are you definitely have. Probably being talked about by the media in the same sentence as a starry celebrity and “spotted at”. Or by that one person in the office who always name drops their membership and is always posting from the Farmhouse on the weekends.

Well, now you’ll probably know it for another reason; it just got sold for $2.7bn and one of Hollywood’s faves is at the helm. Well, not exactly at the helm, but actor turned startup investor Ashton Kutcher is joining the board of directors.

The private members club, which has been name-dropped in more conversations than most Hollywood celebs combined, has officially been taken off the market (okay, the New York stock exchange). The deal will take the chain private, ditching its stock market listing.

New York-based MCR Hotels will lead the new investors. The club’s original founder, Nick Jones, retains a 5% stake, joined by Ivy-restaurant-owner Richard Caring, who holds a 21% stake. The largest investor is US retail billionaire Ron Burkle, who now holds 40% of the company. US investment bank Goldman Sachs has an 8% stake. Ashton Kutcher joins the board of directors, whilst MCR’s chief exec, Tyler Morse, will be vice-chair. And knowing Soho House’s reputation, it will be a fancy, plush chair at that.

Founded in 1995, Soho House operates 10 locations across London. Its venues include Shoreditch House, Soho Farmhouse, Soho House Bangkok and Miami Poolhouse. In addition to the Soho House clubs, the group's other businesses include eight Soho Works office buildings and Scorpios Beach Clubs in Mykonos and Bodrum. It has 48 sites in addition to its London outposts in total globally, including venues in Paris, Istanbul, Bangkok, Mumbai and more.

It’s basically famous for its celebrity clientele, with names like Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding long attached. Rumour had it that it was where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, met on a blind date in 2016. So, it may not be a bad time to chase up that membership application if you’re after some celeb spotting or to impress someone on your own blind date.