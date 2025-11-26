Oasis Live ’25 tour wraps with a massive London merch takeover
A Piccadilly pop-up marking the end of a landmark tour
Oasis are closing out their huge Live ’25 world tour with one final gift to fans: two End of Tour Stores, and London’s getting the headline slot. Positioned directly under the Piccadilly Lights, the capital’s pop-up feels intentionally iconic, a last big moment for a tour that has spent the year dominating timelines, stadiums and any city with a workable transport system.
Opening 4–21 December, the Regent Street store is designed less like a traditional merch shop and more like a mini-museum for the tour. The big draw is the visual content room, a separate space screening highlights from across the summer: the biggest tracks, the loudest crowds, the clips fans uploaded and immediately regretted when their mates saw their singing faces. It’s essentially a concentrated nostalgia hit, landing just in time for Christmas.
The timing is deliberate. London has been the gravitational centre of the Live ’25 tour, with the biggest ticket sales, the busiest travel days, and the most traffic-clogging fan activity. Closing the year with a full-scale pop-up in the heart of the West End feels like a final bow to the city that turned every drop announcement into an event. Even the location, 44–46 Regent Street, is peak London: tourists, shoppers, commuters and fans all funnelled into one very chaotic postcode.
Inside, the store will be stocked with the complete run of official tour merch, replenished after selling out repeatedly throughout the year. There’s menswear, womenswear, kidswear, accessories and the full Adidas Originals collab back on rails, ideal if you missed out the first time or simply fancy buying the same hoodie twice, just in case.
There’s also a wave of brand-new items exclusive to the End of Tour run: hats, flags, scarves, posters, commemorative tickets and the sought-after tour-edition coloured vinyl of the Oasis catalogue.
One of the biggest additions is personalisation, letting fans customise select pieces in-store, something new for Live ’25, and only available on certain dates:
- London: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 December
- Dublin: 5–7 December
London’s store hours run 10am–8pm (Mon–Sat) and 11am–5pm (Sun), while Dublin’s pop-up (opening 5–21 December at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre) mirrors typical shopping-centre hours.
Walk-ins are welcome, but those wanting the full visual-room nostalgia hit can book ahead. And for anyone unable to make a run into central London, or who refuses to do Oxford Circus in December on principle, the online store is already live, stocked and ready.
If the world tour was the blockbuster, these London and Dublin stores feel like the credits scene: a final wink, a last singalong, and one more reason to head into the city that’s been the tour’s unofficial home base all year.
