Clarks returns to central London with its sharpest store yet

Clarks is finally back on Tottenham Court Road. The British footwear institution has opened a brand-new two-floor flagship, Clarks Canvas, and it’s easily the sharpest the 200-year-old brand has looked in years.

We've always had a soft spot for Clarks. They’re the quiet MVPs of British style: the Wallabee, the Desert Boot, the surprisingly comfy “smart shoe” you end up wearing to death. So seeing the brand return to one of London’s busiest shopping streets with a store that actually matches its modern ambitions feels like a glow-up we can get behind.

The new space is all stainless steel frontage, clean lines and the refreshed Clarks logo from its athletic range, a hint at the brand’s pivot into performance and comfort tech. Inside, it’s separated into men’s, women’s and kids’ sections, with an expanded accessories wall that goes beyond leather goods into lifestyle gear. Think umbrellas, water bottles, knitwear and tees arriving in early 2026.

Clarks Canvas isn’t just being pitched as a shop, either. It’s built to function as a community hub, with events and activations already booked well into 2026. And if you pop in early, there’s a 25% Black Friday launch offer to take the edge off the Christmas shopping panic.

It’s been a big year for the brand, which has quietly been getting more interesting and more technical. Clarks dropped its first-ever performance walking shoe, Clarks Pace, this summer, as well as the Solevana recovery trainer, both using its new Infinity Energy Capsules cushioning. Yes, Clarks is now doing cushioning systems. We have no notes.

“We’re thrilled to return… with a vibrant new store concept that reflects the next chapter of the Clarks brand,” said Joe Ulloa, president for the UK, ROI and EMEA. “We’re offering more variety than ever before… There truly is something for everyone.”

Expect to see the Canvas concept roll out to more Clarks stores soon, with Marble Arch next in early 2026.

