Radiohead merch line arrives ahead of UK tour leg — hoodies, t-shirts, badges and more

Radiohead are playing London’s O2 Arena in just a couple of weeks and a range of merch to go along with the tour has just been released.

You had better have been saving throughout 2025 for this one, though, as the garb does not come cheap.

There are 21 items in the 2025 Tour range, according to Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store. And if you want the classic tour-style clothing, you’re looking at £75 for a hoodie, £45 for a t-shirt and £120 for a rather fetching “windbreaker” jacket.

The hoodie and t-shirt both bear the UK/European tour dates on the back, letting all you lucky O2 Arena ticket holders cherish those pool-shaped memories until the lettering wears off in the wash.

The most striking piece in the collection, though, might be the Pixel Bear Thief jumper. It’s an ultra-pixellated version of the classic Bitmap Bear Radiohead iconography, by Stanley Donwood, atop a set of Nightmare on Elm Street-adjacent stripes.

That jumper will set you back £70.

Too pricey? If you’d rather spend less than £20 you’ll have to make do with some non-clothing items.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a “Test Card” enamel pin badge of the Radiohead bear logo for a tenner, a set of embroidered patches for £15 or a keyring bottle opener bearing some tree-packed Stanley Donwood artwork for £15.

(Image credit: Radiohead)

You can browse the whole collection over at the official store, which lists all items as a “pre-order” with expected shipping from December 1st.

This timing allows those actually seeing Radiohead live to pick up merch in person before the online crowd gets it delivered.

“If you’re in Madrid, you can browse the range at the merch shop outside Movistar Arena, from 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week - no ticket required,” the Radiohead Instagram account posted.

Radiohead’s mini London residency kicks off on November 21, and the band will play four nights there up 'til Tuesday November 25th (there’s no Sunday gig). Tickets sold out very quickly, and if you find the band’s merch a bit steep, you may want to avoid investigating most resale sites’ prices.

Check out Twickets to avoid getting rinsed, although you’ll need lightning-fast reactions to pick up what few normal tickets end up on the platform.







Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



