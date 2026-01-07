A brand new play all about the Oasis vs Blur drama is heading to UK theatres

If you thought Oas-ssance was tailing off in 2026 following the two brothers' epic reunion tour last year, think again. John Niven, the writer behind best-selling books like Kill Your Friends and The Fathers, is heading to theatres with his new show, The Battle, all about the infamous Blur and Oasis beef. And yes, it is all (pretty much) based on real events.

Launching in Birmingham rep in early February, the show stars Gavin and Stacey alum Matthew Horne, who will be playing music executive Andy Ross, a hugely influential figure during the Britpop era who was caught in the crossfire of one of the most notorious rivalries in British music history.

Catapulting back to the glory days of the 90s, The Battle will be reliving the heady summer of 1995 when titans of Indie Sleaze Blur and Oasis went head-to-head in what most fondly remember as the greatest chart battle of all time.

The Battle - BLUR vs OASIS (OFFICIAL TRAILER) - YouTube Watch On

The official synopsis reads: From the chaos of the Brit Awards to the infamous chart war, The Battle is a wickedly funny dive into one of the greatest rivalries in rock history. Featuring legendary personalities and unforgettable clashes, it was never just about the music, but power, pride, and uncontrollable competitiveness. Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout.

Two of the country’s biggest bands release singles on the same day, commencing the battle of Britpop. On one side, clean-cut, art-school intellectuals from the South. On the other: raw and unapologetic lads from the North. Rivalries flare, friendships fracture and at the centre of it all, a mania that would define an era – were you Blur or Oasis?

Joining Matthew Horne is Brandon Bendell, as Alex, Iona Champain as Jo, Harriet Cains as Justine, Billy Dunmore as Guigsy, and Tommy Garside as Bonehead. Also joining them are Paddy Stafford, Will Taylor, Oscar Lloy, and Louisa Lytton.

After opening at the rep on 11th February, it will be heading to Manchester’s Opera House on 17th--21st March, and the West End rumours are already buzzing…

