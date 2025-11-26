Small rooms, big beats: Why house parties still matter to London’s DJs

If you wander through the city on any Friday or Saturday night, you might assume London’s nightlife still lives in sprawling superclubs with glittering booths. But the truth? The city’s most exciting new DJs are learning their craft somewhere far more intimate: crowded flats, leaky kitchens, and sweaty living rooms across Zone 2 and 3. A new AlphaTheta study shows that house parties aren’t just surviving in London, they’re where the next generation of DJs is taking their first steps.

New research exploring house party culture across the UK and Europe found that more than a third of Gen Z (35%) and Millennials (34%) believe the best DJ sets happen at house parties, proof that UK nightlife isn’t dead, but thriving underground in more intimate DIY spaces.

The survey of over 2,500 respondents, conducted by leading DJ brand AlphaTheta, revealed that more than a quarter of Millennials (28%) and Gen Z (25%) played their first DJ gig at a house party, confirming the role of the house party as a playground for new DJs and a cornerstone of the dance music community.

One in three (33%) Gen Z respondents said that the first DJ set they ever experienced was at a house party, and that those experiences inspired them to start DJing themselves, even if it was just for fun or experimentation.

For many of today’s biggest DJs, including drum and bass godfather Fabio (from Fabio & Grooverider), James Hype, and BBC Radio 1’s Snoochie Shy, these DIY spaces were where it all began. Each one acknowledges house parties as a vital space for emerging DJs, where they can practice their skills, learn to read the crowd, and refine their unique sound.

Legendary drum and bass DJ Fabio said, "House parties and DIY spots were everything back in the day — that’s where we learned our craft. You had total freedom, no rules, no security telling you to turn it down, just vibes and creativity. Those spaces built communities and gave people a chance to experiment and find their sound. UK nightlife was built on that DIY energy. Without those small, independent spaces, the scene loses its soul.”

These findings come at a time when the UK nightlife scene is navigating significant challenges, with rising costs contributing to the closure of several much-loved venues, including London’s Corsica Studios, which is preparing to close its doors in March 2026. Yet rather than signalling a decline in dance culture, this shift shows how house parties continue to offer vital spaces for creativity and connection, with half of Gen Z (50%) and Millennials (55%) agreeing that they are the ideal, low-pressure setting for music discovery, a place where anyone can explore new sounds.

The research also highlights London specifically, with 21% of locals surveyed saying they were inspired to learn DJing after seeing a house party set, and 34% agreeing that these intimate events are perfect for developing DJs to practise their skills.

What’s more, the findings suggest that 70% of respondents want to go to more house parties, with nearly a quarter (24%) saying they would take over DJ duties themselves. Gen Z also ranks the DJ among the top five most important elements of a house party. With AlphaTheta’s accessible entry-level range, including the DDJ-FLX2, DDJ-FLX4, and DDJ-GRV6, anyone can experiment with DJing in a relaxed, low-pressure environment.

Keleigh Batchelor, Marketing Manager at AlphaTheta, said: “House parties have always been at the heart of DJ culture, but these findings show just how crucial they continue to be. They are a space where creativity and community collide, and offer the opportunity for anyone to jump on the decks and learn, whether they’re looking to pursue a career as a DJ or just have a little fun. DJing should be accessible to everyone, and the house party fully embodies this idea — it’s a place where people can connect and enjoy their shared love of music.”

Statistics are taken from research conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,500 nationally representative consumers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain, aged 16+





