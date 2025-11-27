Dr. Martens opens its biggest ever London store in Soho

Soho just got a lot more stylish. Dr. Martens has opened its first-ever ‘beacon store’ at 39 Brewer Street, marking the brand’s largest UK shop to date. Spanning 3,400 square feet over two floors, the new flagship is part retail, part community hub, and very much a love letter to the city’s creative energy.

Inside, fans can explore the full Dr. Martens range, from the classic 1460 boots, 1461 shoes, 2976 Chelsea boots, and Adrian loafers on the Icons Wall, to in-store exclusives, new collaborative drops, and Made in England styles that celebrate Northamptonshire craftsmanship. There’s also The Shed, a rotating pop-up space for exclusive drops, and a leather accessories corner for all your buckle-and-strap needs.

Yet, this isn’t just a store; the Alt Craft Bar invites visitors to customise or repair their boots with specialist crafters, while creative workshops with Secondbest Studios showcase everything from suede-dyeing to bespoke iron-soldered designs. If you’ve ever wanted to make your Docs truly yours, or resurrect a well-loved pair, you’re in the right place.

At the heart of it all sits Doctor’s Orders Café, a revival of the brand’s original Covent Garden hangout, serving sandwiches, cakes, tea, and coffee in collaboration with local social enterprises like Dusty Knuckle Bakery and Luminary Bakery. It’s the perfect pitstop for shopping or just soaking up the buzz of Brewer Street.

Image credit: Dr. Martens

Design-wise, the flagship is a nod to British craftsmanship and sustainability: salvaged wood from old schools and museums forms the store’s base, while burgundy tiles in the Made in England section are made by the same manufacturers behind the London Underground ceramics.

Artefacts from the Dr. Martens archive wind their way up the central staircase, connecting the brand’s rebellious history with its future-forward vision.

The store is also a key milestone in Dr. Martens’ consumer-first strategy under new CEO Ije Nwokorie, alongside Chief Brand Officer Carla Murphy and Global Brand Creative Director Neil Cummings. Together, they’re shaping a retail experience that’s about more than just boots; it’s about craft, community, creativity, and giving Londoners a space to connect, customise, and celebrate one of the city’s most iconic labels.

