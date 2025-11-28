Axel Arigato goes playful with its new Squish sneaker

Axel Arigato, a label best known for its ultra-clean lines, minimalist leather, and “please don’t crease these” sensibility, has decided to do something very un-Axel Arigato: loosen up. Enter Squish, a brand-new unisex sneaker arriving for SS26, and easily the most playful shape the brand has ever released.

Think of Squish as the sneaker equivalent of a doodle coming to life: all soft curves, exaggerated proportions, and a slightly cartoonish energy that feels more skate park than Scandi gallery (ironically, it’s inspired by both). The toe is dramatically oversized. The lines are deliberately off-kilter. Even the sole looks halfway between a sculpture and something melting in slow motion. It’s surreal, but in a considered, “yes, we meant this” way.

Handmade in Portugal using premium nubuck and suede, the shoe sits on a split-colour thermoplastic outsole that wraps around the upper like a poured mould. The wool laces add texture; the blown-out woven tongue label adds a wink. It’s still expensive and beautifully finished, this is Axel Arigato, after all, but the design mood is very much: relax, have fun, chill out a little.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato) (Image credit: Axel Arigato)

The brand’s creative director, Jens Werner, describes it as “a form in motion… almost like squishing the upper into the sole,” which genuinely tracks; these look like they’ve been pressed, puffed, inflated or otherwise played with. It’s a big shift for a brand that rarely strays from minimalism, and honestly? It's refreshing. Arigato can sometimes feel like the unofficial uniform of East London’s gallery-adjacent crowd; Squish feels like their weekend shoe.

Colourways are strong, too: light beige, black, lilac, tan, bright yellow, plus extra men's-only tonal options landing later. It’s every vibe covered, from quiet, neutral adult to a more maximalist style.

If you’ve ever wanted Axel Arigato to break the mould, Squish is the closest they’ve come. It’s sculptural, it’s silly, it’s weird in a good way. And with a £240 price tag and a launch on 28 November 2025, it’s set to be the brand’s most talked-about silhouette in years.

The colours are great, and it's nice to see Axel Arigato pushing the boat and trying something new.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



