Kith is bringing its full experience to London at last
The NYC streetwear giant finally lands in London
Streetwear fans, prepare yourselves: Kith is officially opening its first UK flagship at 314 Regent Street, with doors set to swing open at the end of the month. It means you’ll finally be able to buy Kith in London without mentally pre-calculating import fees.
For the uninitiated, Kith is the New York lifestyle powerhouse founded by Ronnie Fieg, a brand that turned sneaker culture into an aesthetic, a community and, occasionally, a dessert. Its stores around the world are part retail temple, part design flex.
Kith has built a global following through premium streetwear staples, impossibly clean shops and collaborations that range from the expected (Nike) to the “only Kith could pull this off” (BMW, Versace, the entire world of cartoons). Until now, UK fans have had to make do with the Selfridges concession or cross their fingers at the website checkout. But the new London flagship, plus a shiny new UK-specific online store with no extra fees, means the brand is finally committing to ol' Blighty properly.
Regent Street is the West End’s runway, home to heavyweight fashion houses and heritage giants, and planting Kith right in the middle of it is a statement. Expect the full Kith treatment: big drops, big queues, limited collabs and interiors so slick you’ll wonder if your trainers are clean enough to be in the room.
If you want first dibs, sign up for the UK site now. If you want to casually stroll past without being tempted… good luck with that.
Kith London is almost here, just in time for Christmas.
