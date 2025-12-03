Two British makers unite for a limited-edition winter boot

British leather brand and micro-tannery Billy Tannery has joined forces with legendary Northampton shoemaker Joseph Cheaney & Sons for a limited-edition ankle boot, launching this week. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes and priced at £495, the boot is crafted from Billy Tannery’s British deer leather, tanned entirely at the brand’s Leicestershire micro tannery, and finished at Cheaney’s historic factory just over the county border.

For anyone who appreciates British craft, this is a big moment. Billy Tannery is one of the UK’s only modern small-batch tanneries, founded to revive a domestic leather industry that has largely vanished.

Working from a converted farm tannery in Leicestershire, the brand specialises in deer, goat and other low-impact leathers, using hides that would otherwise go to waste. Their approach is sustainable, hyper-local and refreshingly transparent, a circular model designed to bring back craft at a scale the UK once excelled at.

Cheaney, meanwhile, is one of the last great names in Northamptonshire shoemaking, a region once referred to as “the capital of the welted shoe.” Established in 1886, the company still handcrafts every pair in its Desborough factory, using Goodyear welting, traditional techniques and a workforce that has often been there for decades. The brand has become a benchmark for English footwear, and one of the few remaining makers producing entirely in the UK.

This collaboration brings the two Midlands businesses together for the first time, celebrating a 20-mile stretch of craft and heritage that links farm to tannery to factory floor. Built on Cheaney’s 125 last and finished with a rugged Vibram Mirto sole, the Billy Tannery x Cheaney boot blends durability with a broken-in comfort straight out of the box. Only a limited run will be available, sold exclusively through Billy Tannery.

Founder Jack Millington says the partnership felt inevitable:“We love working with local brands that share our passion for British craft, especially those with such a rich history as Cheaney. Northamptonshire is the home of British shoemaking, but the county has sadly lost most of its tanneries, so it’s even more important to tell this local story. Our deer leather is soft yet incredibly durable, and when combined with Cheaney’s classic Brixton boot, the result is a style that’s comfortable from day one but rugged enough to handle anything you throw at it.”

A collaboration rooted in place, craft and thoughtful materials? For fans of British-made gear, this might be the boot drop of the season.

