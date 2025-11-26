Danish homewares brand Tekla opens flagship London store

Homewares and fabric specialist Tekla has opened its first London flagship store, which opens today, November 26th.

Fabric maker Tekla is based in Copenhagen, but has opened its first proper bricks-n-mortar store outside of Denmark. And it’s no soft launch, the London store sitting in London’s Marylebone High Street.

You may well have encountered Tekla’s gear already, though, as it has a concessions within Selfridges in Oxford Street, and sells through a healthy handful of UK stockists.

Tekla sells duvet covers, towels, bathrobes, blankets and sleepwear, a proper purveyor of all things cosy, without even getting close to a single cringe-worthy design.

Its aim is to “bring modernity and freedom of expression to the homeware category,” in classic Scandi fashion.

“Our Marylebone opening marks the beginning of a new chapter for Tekla – the first step in a three-year strategy to grow our physical presence,” Tekla co-founder Kristoffer Juhl told 10Magazine.

Tekla’s new store is as much showroom as shop, which makes sense when you see how much its gear will set you back.

A set of cotton sateen sleepwear costs £640. That’s £295 for the trousers, £345 for the top half.

(Image credit: Tekla)

Prefer a Percale duvet cover? A UK double size costs £245, while a fitted sheet for a double is £120.

For those looking for a Christmas gift, Tekla also sells washcloth sets for £80, cashmere socks for £70 and, ripe for the moment, hot water bottles for £200.

Tekla combines simplicity with desirability but, yes, you had better have the budget for it too.

Tekla’s retail store expansion is planned to branch out to Paris, New York, Tokyo and Seoul in the coming years.

“The store is conceived as an evolving space that invites visitors to explore, linger and connect with Tekla’s universe,” says co-founder Charlie Hedin.

Tekla’s new London store is found at 10 Marylebone High Street, W1U 4BT. It’s open from 10am to 7pm during the week, 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and 11am to 6pm on Sundays.