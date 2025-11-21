Carl Friedrik expands its London footprint with a stylish Covent Garden launch

Premium travel brand Carl Friedrik is levelling up its London footprint, opening a new store on Covent Garden’s Floral Street, and making it very clear that the future of luggage shopping isn’t just online, it’s tactile.

The move comes off the back of a standout year for the brand’s first-ever flagship on Regent Street, which only opened last June and has already outperformed its first-year sales forecast by a hefty 40%.

That success wasn’t a fluke either: UK online sales have surged in parallel, proving that Carl Friedrik’s omnichannel formula, touch, feel, click, repeat, is resonating with British travellers.

Founded by brothers Mattis and Niklas Oppermann back in 2013, Carl Friedrik built its name on minimalist, meticulously engineered luggage and leather goods designed to outlive baggage carousel chaos. The brand originally built momentum as a direct-to-consumer darling, known for its handsome Italian leather briefcases, hard-shell suitcases with aluminium frames and its quietly luxurious Scandinavian aesthetic.

The founders are now embracing physical retail with purpose. “In-store shopping is a crucial touchpoint,” says Co-founder Mattis Oppermann. “Customers want meaningful interactions with the products, and knowledgeable staff. It’s clear many UK customers still favour the brick-and-mortar experience.”

The new 1,296 sq ft Floral Street space continues the gallery-like feel of its Regent Street flagship, once again crafted by interior design studio, Studio Tuesday. Warm timber shelving runs the perimeter, spotlighting each suitcase and leather piece like a sculptural object or piece of art. In the centre sits a custom-made timber table wrapped in natural vachetta leather, a nod to the brand’s Heritage collection and a reminder that craftsmanship, not loud logos, is what Carl Friedrik deals in.

“Covent Garden is a destination synonymous with creativity,” adds CEO and Co-founder Niklas Oppermann. “It’s a fitting location for Carl Friedrik, in the heart of the city where the brand was born.”

Though the company built its reputation online, the shift is clear: Carl Friedrik wants to bring its ultra-considered in-store experience to customers around the world, pairing digital convenience with the very physical joy of handling a perfectly engineered suitcase.

The new Carl Friedrik store opened at 10am on Friday 21 November 2025 at 18 Floral Street.





