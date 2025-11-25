15 sandwich chefs, one Christmas feast: London, prepare yourself for the ultimate festive sarnie party

Christmas in London is great, the lights, the markets, the mulled wine that always feels like a good idea until it isn’t, but let’s be honest: the true highlight of the season is the Christmas leftovers sandwich. It’s the king of festive eating, the one thing we look forward to almost as much as the actual day itself, and now an entire festival dedicated to the art of the festive sarnie is coming to the capital for one day only.

The Sarnie Party Christmas Special will land at Setlist, Somerset House, on Saturday, the 29th of November, transforming the space into a fully committed Christmas sandwich utopia. And we really do mean utopia, because fifteen of London’s most beloved vendors are assembling to reinterpret the festive sandwich in ways that go far beyond your standard turkey-stuffing-cranberry combo.

Expect towering builds, gravy-soaked engineering feats, and flavours that will make your usual supermarket sarnie feel like a distant, shameful memory.

Among the traders bringing their Christmas A-game are The Black Pig, Dom’s Subs, Focaccia Mia, Happy Endings and Rogue Sarnies, each turning the humble festive sandwich into something borderline spiritual.

Once you’re inside, your ticket grants you tokens for three Christmas sarnies of your choice, meaning you can approach the day exactly as nature intended: with structural ambition and zero self-restraint. DJs, cold beers and a healthy dose of festive chaos will fuel the atmosphere, making it feel less like a food event and more like a full-bodied seasonal pilgrimage.

If, like us, you take Christmas sandwiches seriously, this is absolutely a must-visit. It’s not just a celebration of an iconic seasonal snack; it’s a chance to honour the very best part of Christmas in a room full of people who feel the same deep, emotional connection to stuffing-filled carbs.

Tickets are already available, and given last year’s response, anyone who enjoys joy, bread, or gravy in any meaningful combination should probably get on it fast. After all, this might be the one London event that truly captures the spirit of Christmas: festive cheer, excellent music, and an obscene amount of sandwiches.

