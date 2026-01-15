This star-studded charity football match is returning to Wembley Stadium

Once again, big names are teaming up with a big stadium to deliver a pretty exciting showdown. This April a huge charity football match lands at London's own Wembley stadium for the 2026 edition of the Sidemen Charity Match.

The Sidemen who are also the brains behind the charity match is formed of YouTube stars including KSI, Simon, Josh, Ethan, Vik, and Harry. The sextuplet will be splitting up into teams with celebrity friends, competing against each other. Apart from being a cracking bit of sports to watch, they'll be raising money for Bright Side and BBC Children in Need.

This year’s match is set to be huge – as you’d sort of expect from any group that boasts 22 million subscribers from one of their channels. Combined, the stars have over 100 million subscribers, racking up over 6 billion views globally. 2025’s match saw every single seat snapped up, with the whole stadium selling out in less than 3 hours.

We don't yet know who is going to be joining the Sidemen on the teams, although they confirmed via Instagram that the team reveals would be coming this week.

Pre-sale tickets for this year’s match (available for Side+ members) are going live at 9 am on Friday 30th January, with general sale tickets going live the following Monday, 2nd February at 9am. If you sign up at sidemenfc.com , you’ll be able to join a virtual queue ahead of the sale at 8am, giving you a head-start on securing tickets. Although luckily, unlike most other gigs these days, there isn’t steep dynamic pricing that will have you blowing your savings in one, as all tickets are priced between £15-35.

Last year, the match raised an incredible £4.7 million for charity, with Sidemen FC taking on Youtube Allstars like Angry Ginge, George Clarke, Logan Paul and more.





