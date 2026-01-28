Michael McIntyre just launched a new app – and it’s a Letterboxd for football

In most news headlines about national treasure comedian Michael McIntyre, you’d probably expect phrases like ‘sold out run’ or ‘new gameshow’ or maybe ‘hosting the Royal Variety’ to appear after it. The words ‘has launched a new fan-powered football analysis app’ probably isn't quite what you'd expect. Nevertheless, that's exactly what he's done.

A lifelong Spurs fan, Michael McIntyre along has co-created Fanalysis, a game-changing new platform which is aiming to empower fan footie opinions – and they do mean all fans, because it’s now available to all Premier League fans.

Trying to counteract the more toxic online conversations, Fanalysis is set to be the home for raw, real, and razor sharp analysis for fans, free from the hate. The app is based on the belief that no one knows their club and players like the fans, with Fanalysis reflecting the real life opinions of the fans about their teams. The data collected from the app is already being used across outlets like Sky Sports and sports journalists, providing a realistic, balanced review of players and teams from their biggest fans – and it turns out, harshest critics.

Founder Michael McIntyre explained that "When it comes to their club, fans know best. They are watching the closest, they live and breathe their club, their mood depends on whether their team wins on the weekend. So I thought, why isn’t there a resource for fan opinions? A Tripadvisor, Letterboxd, Goodreads for football. A place where fans can input their analysis on their own club. So I founded Fanalysis and went on this incredible and unexpected journey that has led to these amazing partnerships with Sky and The Athletic, to give fans a voice like never before"





