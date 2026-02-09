7 of the best Super Bowl 2026 ads: Jurassic Park, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and more

Big brands reportedly spent up to $10 million for an ad slot during the Super Bowl 2026. And that only gets you thirty seconds of screen time.

But, hey, when there are an estimated 120-million-plus eyes glued to screens for the biggest NFL game of the year, it’s no wonder these ad spots cost a fortune.

This year, the Super Bowl ad roster was packed with mildly dispiriting AI companies, including Google. But there were some classic bits of Super Bowl ad comedy too, featuring a bunch of America’s most-loved comedians, pop stars and movie icons.

Here are our top seven picks.

Xfinity's Jurassic Park ad

A Wi-Fi router doesn’t sound like the kind of thing that could possibly make a fun ad. And yet with the help of a load of de-ageing tech and the actual stars of one of the best movies ever, they’ve only gone and done it. It’s a “what if Jurassic Park never went wrong?” bit of fan service, thanks to the help of a more robust Wi-Fi networking solution.

Pringles x Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has made an entire pop persona around highlighting the deficiencies of today’s men. So she decides to make one out of Pringles instead. The real hit of this one is the ad manages to have some of the same smart sense of humour as the bangers on her most recent Man’s Best Friend album. And that’s despite the whole thing being over within a minute.

Hellmann's with Andy Samburg

Part Neil Diamond parody, part one-minute horror movie, this Hellmann’s mayo ad stars Andy Samburg as a man cursed to live in a diner, unable to ever leave. While wearing a “Meal Diamond” suit. It has shades of Lonely Island, obviously, and also acts as a sort-of neat reference to one of Samburg’s best films, 2020’s Palm Springs.

Instacart x Ben Stiller (with Benson Boone)

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone star in this chaotic ad for Instacart. It’s not really clear what any of it has to do with the brand, but Stiller certainly commits to the bit, and Benson Boone puts in a surprisingly good performance as one half of a pair of performing 1970s throwback brothers. Stiller’s character gets jealous of Boone’s signature backflip and tries to outdo it with... results.

State Farm ft. Bon Jovi

Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key are insurance salesman and a dodgy Bon Jovi tribute act in this State Farm insurance ad. The pair massacre Livin’ on a Prayer, with lyrics that warn about what happens when you cheap out on your insurance plan. A straightforward idea, then, but one that goes all out on production and even features a cameo from Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Bud Light with Shane Gillis and Post Malone

An ad with weirdly cinematic moments, Shane Gillis and Post Malone go hurtling down a hill to chase a barrel of Bud Light beer at a wedding — along with apparently just about all the other wedding guests. Peyton Manning also features, as the one guy who actually gets a pint of Bud Light. Not the funniest ad in this year’s Super Bowl line-up but well worth a watch.

Dunkin' with Ben Affleck

Splicing together stars from a whole bunch of 1990s sitcoms, this odd parody centres around the conceit that before Good Will Hunting, that film’s character actually starred in a sitcom. And he worked at a Dunkin’ Donuts store. It’s drenched in de-ageing tech, but this one is part of a years-long tradition of collabs between Affleck and Dunkin’.





