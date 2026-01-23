Harry Styles is coming to London for an epic Wembley Stadium concert run - 500,000-plus tickets up for grabs

Three years on since his last UK gigs, Harry Styles will play a mammoth run of gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium later this year.

Harry Styles is signed up for six nights at the venue this June, meaning upwards of 550,000 tickets should be available to see him in 2026.

Will they sell out in minutes? Judging by the recent performance of the biggest names in music, probably.

The run begins on June 12th and 13th. He’ll then play the following week on June 17th, 19th and 20th, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, before finishing up with a final show on the 23rd.

Tickets go on sale officially on January 30th at 11am, but as ever there are pre-sale windows for all six nights.

The first two open up on January 26th at 11am. The second two dates’ pre-sale starts at 2pm the same day. And it’s 11am on January 27th for the last pair of gigs. This staggered approach should help minimise the sheer chaos these big gigs cause to website servers. But getting tickets may still not be a fun time.

To get access to the Artist pre-sale you’ll need to pre-order Harry Styles’s upcoming album from the official store. There’s also an Amex presale accessible to American Express users.

These Wembley Stadium shows are part of a wider Together Together tour, which will also touch down in Australia, the US, Brazil and the Netherlands. There will be a mind-boggling 30 dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden among the concerts.

It’s all in support of Harry Styles’s new album, called Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is out on March 6th.

Other acts on the tour include Shania Twain, Jamie XX, Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Foushee, Skye Newman and Baby J. And for the UK gigs? We get pop legend Shania Twain on all six Wembley Stadium nights.

Harry Styles is no stranger to Wembley Stadium. He played a four-date run there back in 2023 as part of his Love On Tour shows, and a two-night run the year before — and that was part of the very same tour.

We wouldn’t necessarily bet on the same happening again. Harry Styles released his new single, Aperture, yesterday on January 22nd. Give it a listen — it's not half bad!

Harry Styles - Aperture (Official Audio)





