8 best places to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 in London

What better way to erase recent Ashes humiliation from your memory than following England in a format of the game they’re actually not too bad in?

The ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup kicks off on the 7th February, with Pakistan opening the competition against the Netherlands in Colombo. England fans, you’ll need to be up at a not too unreasonable 9.30am (UK time) for England’s World Cup opener against Nepal the following day.

With the tournament taking place in stadiums across India and Sri Lanka, you’ll need to be an early riser to catch some matches. If you’re just keeping an eye on England’s progress, then it’ll largely be breakfast, lunchtime and early evening viewings to look forward to.

If you don’t have a Sky subscription and are looking for somewhere to take in some, or all of the games with other lovers of the short format of the game, here’s our pick of the places around London to see if anyone can claw the trophy out of India’s hands.

8. Sixes Cricket

(Image credit: Sixes)

Opening times

4-10pm (Tuesday-Thursday),

12pm-12am (Friday),

11am-12am (Saturday),

11am-8pm (Sunday)

This is somewhere to watch the late afternoon matches and then spend that time in between innings proving you can strike the ball as cleanly as Harry Brook.

Sixes now has four locations across London, so you have options of where to pop yourself in front of a big screen, then jump into the nets. You won’t have to stare down a proper cricket ball if you’re worried about doing it after a few drinks, with themed games to test your batting talents. Like facing some of the toughest deliveries in World Cup history or seeing how many runs you can rack up in T20 mode.

(Sixes went into administration in December, but all venues remain open and are still taking bookings)

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can book here.

7. Market Place Food Hall

(Image credit: Market Place)

Opening times

11am-10pm (Monday-Thursday)

11am-23.30 (Friday-Saturday)

11am-21.30 (Sunday)

Market Place has locations across London, including one not too far from the Kia Oval and a few minutes' walk from Peckham Rye station.

The Peckham venue has screens aplenty, a good-sized bar, pool tables and nine street food vendors. That includes ones where you can fill up on biryani or a roti wrap if you really want to embrace the tournament being hosted on the Indian subcontinent. You can check out everything on offer on the Market Place Food Hall website.

6. Pavillion End

(Image credit: Pavillion End)

Opening times

10am-10pm (Monday)

10am-11pm (Tuesday-Friday)

10.30-10pm (Saturday)

Pavilion End even has a cricket-themed name, which is a sure sign you’ve stumbled across a place primed for cricket viewing. Situated near both Mansion House and Bank underground stations, the Pavilion End opens at 10am during the week, making it ideal for catching the morning matches.

There’s ten screens dotted around the venue to make sure you get a good view, two bars to grab a drink from and a sizable food menu to pick from as well. You can see the live sports offering here.

5. The Kings Sports Bar

A post shared by The Kings Sports Bar (@kingssportsbarlsq) A photo posted by on

Opening times 24/7, 7 days a week

For the most dedicated who do want to get up at 5.30am to see Italy take on Scotland, The Kings Sports Bar at Empire Casino is open all day, every day of the week.

There are two main screens to stare at with dreary eyes, alongside fourteen smaller ones, with a food menu including wings, burgers and pizzas to keep you powered through the action.

4. Brigadiers

A post shared by 🇮🇳 Brigadiers (@brigadiersldn) A photo posted by on

Opening times

12pm-3pm and 5pm-10.30pm (Monday-Wednesday)

12pm-10.30pm (Thursday-Saturday)

One to seek out for early afternoon matches and grab a spot of lunch, Brigadiers is an Indian restaurant situated between Mansion House and Bank tube stations, which has dedicated rooms kitted out with large TVs, and you can also opt for the pool room.

The menu is best described as Indian barbecue, with feast and beast feast menus serving up dishes like suckling lamb biryani and suckling pig goan. You might need a few innings to finish those off.

3. The Railway Tavern

A post shared by Railway Tavern LiverpoolStreet (@the_railwaytavern) A photo posted by on

Opening times

9am-11pm (Monday-Wednesday)

9am-12am (Thursday-Saturday)

9am-10.30pm (Sunday)

The Railway Tavern is a great little pub that’s five minutes walk from Liverpool Street Station and will be showing a host of the T20 World Cup games. That includes England’s 9.30am opener against Nepal. It’s got plenty of screens and seating, an extensive menu including some pub classics, and there’s even somewhere to throw some arrows at either a traditional or interactive board if you need to channel your inner Luke Littler.

2. Euston Flyer

(Image credit: Fuller's)

Opening times

10am-10pm (Monday)

10am-11pm (Tuesday-Friday)

9am-11pm (Saturday)

10am-10pm (Sunday)

If you’re looking for something in close proximity to Kings Cross and Euston stations, the Flyer is another one for morning matches, and not just the England ones.

There’s plenty of room to pull up a chair with two projector-style TVs, a pretty extensive food and drinks menu in a pretty relaxed pub setting that gets a nice kind of busy rather than the struggling to get to the bar kind.

A post shared by The Waverley Arms (@thewaverleyarms) A photo posted by on

1. The Waverley Arms

Opening times

3pm-11pm (Monday and Tuesday)

12pm-11pm (Wednesday and Thursday)

12pm-11.45pm (Friday)

10.30am-11.45pm (Saturday)

12pm-9pm (Sunday)

A bit of a South London pub gem that’s now been running for over 100 years, The Waverley Arms will be showing T20 matches from all competing nations. The smart move to make is to book for matches falling over the weekend.

It’ll be worth the hassle if you’re also planning to tackle something from the strong food menu that does include a range of Sunday roasts.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



