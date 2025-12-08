Chelsea and Spurs to play first-ever overseas derby in Sydney next summer

Chelsea and Tottenham are taking their rivalry global next summer, with the two clubs set to meet in Sydney for their first-ever clash outside the UK. The match, part of the 2026 Sydney Super Cup, will take place at the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium on 1 August, offering Australian fans a rare chance to see one of English football’s most fiery fixtures unfold in their own backyard.

For Spurs, the trip marks familiar territory. The club has been steadily building its Australian presence over the past few years: facing West Ham in Perth in 2023 at the start of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, then returning almost exactly a year later for a post-season friendly against Newcastle in Melbourne. They even played Arsenal in Hong Kong last summer, the first north London derby ever staged outside Britain, so adding Chelsea to the “international rivalries” list feels like a natural next step.

Chelsea’s calendar is just as busy. The Blues will kick off their Australian tour against Western Sydney Wanderers on 28 July before turning their attention to Spurs. Their women’s side, featuring Australian stars Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, will also be in town for a showcase match against an A-League Women All-Stars team on 12 August.

What adds extra intrigue to this Sydney showdown is its timing. The fixture lands just weeks after the 2026 World Cup, meaning both sides could be without key players who’ve either gone deep into the tournament or are recovering from the sort of emotional and physical hangovers only a month-long global competition can produce. Squads may look slightly unfamiliar, but the rivalry won’t lose any of its bite.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is embracing the occasion. “Sydney is one of the world’s most iconic locations for sport, and I’m excited to be able to take the team there,” he said. “I’ve heard all about our passionate fanbase in Australia… I can’t wait to experience that for myself.”

Chelsea’s director of travel and touring, Pete Nuttall, echoed the enthusiasm, calling the tournament “a fantastic celebration of football” as both clubs warm up for the 2026/27 season.

A-League chief Stephen Conroy put it simply: “The 2026 Sydney Super Cup is set to be a fantastic exhibition of world-class football… a great opportunity for talent across our leagues to test themselves against giants of world football.”

Two Premier League heavyweights, one iconic stadium, and a derby with no historical precedent, even if the squads aren’t at full strength, Sydney is getting its own slice of Premier League action.





