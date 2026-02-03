BOXPARK is going big on Six Nations 2026

The Six Nations is one of those sporting fixtures that turns even the most casual rugby fan into a committed planner. Tables get booked weeks in advance, group chats light up, and everyone suddenly has very strong opinions about where to watch it. London, of course, has no shortage of decent options, from traditional pubs to dedicated sports bars, but BOXPARK remains a consistently reliable place to settle in for the tournament.

From Thursday 5 February to Saturday 14 March, BOXPARK will be screening every match of the Six Nations 2026 live across its venues. That means no hopping between locations, no awkward requests to change channels, and no squinting at a screen tucked away in the corner.

Games are shown on large screens with good sound, making it easy to follow the build-up, the big moments and the post-match analysis without feeling like you’re fighting the room.

If you've been to BOXPARK its instantly clear why it works so well for rugby, or any sporting occasion. It’s a space that suits big groups just as easily as smaller gatherings, with plenty of different grub options on offer, as well as an atmosphere open to a bit of chaos.

All BOXPARK venues will be showing the matches, with BOXPARK Croydon leaning into a more event-led approach during the Six Nations.

Selected fixtures will come with added extras like DJs, live music, interactive stage games and crowd-favourite eating challenges, giving the bigger match days a bit more energy without overwhelming the rugby itself.

Elsewhere, BOXHALL City, located by Liverpool Street, will also screen every game live. With plenty of food options under one roof, a central location and a lively but unfussy atmosphere, this lends itself to those who work more centrally and want to catch a game after work, or if you're cobbling together pals from various parts of the city.

There are plenty of great places to watch the Six Nations in 2026. But if you’re looking for big screens, decent food, and an atmosphere that reliably follows the rugby rather than fighting against it, BOXPARK is a solid option.





