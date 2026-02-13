Seurat at The Courtauld gallery: Exhibition of one of Post-Impressionism's great artists opens in London today

Looking to check out some art? A major exhibition of one of the leading figures in Post-Impressionism has just opened at London’s The Courtauld gallery.

The exhibition is called Seurat and the Sea, and features 26 of Georges Seurat’s seascape works, comprising oil paintings and drawings.

It’s on until May 17th, and adult tickets cost £18 a pop. Or you can get in as part of a Courtauld membership, which costs £61 a year by direct debit.

Don’t hang about if you plan on seeing this Seurat exhibition any time soon, as many upcoming dates are either sold out or have very limited slots available.

The featured paintings are those made in the final years of Seurat’s life, although the chap died aged just 31.

Pioneers of pointillism

If you’ve spent much time on the National Gallery, you’ve likely seen some of Seurat’s works in person. But this exhibition is the “first devoted to Seurat in the UK in almost 30 years,” according to the Courtauld.

Seurat was one of the pioneers of pointillism, where images are made out of little dots of colour rather than classic brush strokes. And, in Seurat’s case, the artworks break down into a mass of different colours when you get close enough.

Much like a printer, the fine dots merge to be perceived as a different shade once you take a step back. It’s a technique known as chromoluminarism.

The works in the exhibition are presented as an alternative view to how Seurat is typically seen.

“These works are an important counterpoint to his Parisian works, which are better known and more widely studied. This exhibition will therefore provide a unique opportunity to reassess an important but often overlooked aspect of Seurat’s career,” says the Courtauld.

The show is on at the Denise Coates Exhibition Galleries, within Somerset House. It’s open from 10am to 6pm, with 8pm lates on Fridays.

You will need to book a ticket beforehand, and it includes access to the gallery’s permanent exhibition too.





