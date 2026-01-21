A$AP Rocky is playing a huge London gig this summer
Don't Be Dumb
It has been a big week for A$AP Rocky. After releasing his album Don’t Be Dumb just a few days ago, the rapper has announced a major 2026 tour.
There’s just the one London date at present, but it’s a biggie. A$AP Rocky will play the O2 Arena on August 30th.
This is his first time playing the venue in almost a decade, having performed on October 17th, 2015, as part of a co-headliner tour with Wiz Khalifa.
The upcoming date is part of a major tour that begins in Chicago in late May, before jumping across the US and around Europe in a 43-date run.
Just interested in the London date? Tickets go on sale on January 27th at 9am, but the artist presale has already begun, having kicked off at 9am on January 21st.
Two of A$AP Rocky’s new songs have made it into the Official Charts Trending Top 10, taking the number five and nine spots. Don’t Be Dumb is the rapper's first album release since 2018’s Testing. And since then he has had legal troubles that have impacted some of his previous live performances.
A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault in Sweden in 2019, leading to the cancellation of several European shows. He was also involved in a shooting in Hollywood in 2021, a case that finally reached a “not guilty” verdict in February 2025.
Here’s the full list of concerts in the tour:
- 05-27 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 05-29 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
- 05-31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- 06-01 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- 06-02 Boston, MA - TD Garden
- 06-04 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 06-07 New York, NY - The Governors Ball
- 06-08 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- 06-11 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 06-12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- 06-14 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- 06-15 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- 06-18 Dallas, TX. - American Airlines Center
- 06-19 Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 06-20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- 06-23 Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
- 06-25 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 06-26 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- 06-27 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- 06-30 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- 07-01 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- 07-03 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- 07-04 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- 07-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- 07-11 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- 08-25 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena
- 08-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- 08-30 London, UK - O2 Arena
- 09-02 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- 09-04 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- 09-05 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- 09-08 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- 09-10 Milan, Italy - I-DAYS*
- 09-11 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
- 09-13 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
- 09-16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- 09-18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- 09-20 Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
- 09-21 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
- 09-24 Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena
- 09-25 Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
- 09-28 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- 09-30 Paris, France - Accor Arena
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
