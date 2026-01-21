A$AP Rocky is playing a huge London gig this summer

It has been a big week for A$AP Rocky. After releasing his album Don’t Be Dumb just a few days ago, the rapper has announced a major 2026 tour.

There’s just the one London date at present, but it’s a biggie. A$AP Rocky will play the O2 Arena on August 30th.

This is his first time playing the venue in almost a decade, having performed on October 17th, 2015, as part of a co-headliner tour with Wiz Khalifa.

The upcoming date is part of a major tour that begins in Chicago in late May, before jumping across the US and around Europe in a 43-date run.

Just interested in the London date? Tickets go on sale on January 27th at 9am, but the artist presale has already begun, having kicked off at 9am on January 21st.

Two of A$AP Rocky’s new songs have made it into the Official Charts Trending Top 10, taking the number five and nine spots. Don’t Be Dumb is the rapper's first album release since 2018’s Testing. And since then he has had legal troubles that have impacted some of his previous live performances.

A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault in Sweden in 2019, leading to the cancellation of several European shows. He was also involved in a shooting in Hollywood in 2021, a case that finally reached a “not guilty” verdict in February 2025.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s the full list of concerts in the tour:

05-27 Chicago, IL - United Center

05-29 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

05-31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06-01 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

06-02 Boston, MA - TD Garden

06-04 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

06-07 New York, NY - The Governors Ball

06-08 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

06-11 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

06-12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

06-14 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

06-15 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

06-18 Dallas, TX. - American Airlines Center

06-19 Austin, TX - Moody Center

06-20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

06-23 Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

06-25 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

06-26 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

06-27 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

06-30 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

07-01 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

07-03 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

07-04 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

07-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07-11 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

08-25 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena

08-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

08-30 London, UK - O2 Arena

09-02 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

09-04 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

09-05 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

09-08 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

09-10 Milan, Italy - I-DAYS*

09-11 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

09-13 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

09-16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

09-18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

09-20 Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

09-21 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

09-24 Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

09-25 Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

09-28 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

09-30 Paris, France - Accor Arena





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



