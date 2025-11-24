Kneecap announce their biggest London show yet at Crystal Palace Park
"Back to the belly of the beast"
Kneecap aren't slowing down. In fact, they're doing the opposite, upping the ante, the stakes and the sheer spectacle of what an Irish-language rap show in London can look like. The West Belfast trio has announced its biggest headline performance to date, taking over Crystal Palace Park for a 25,000-capacity blowout on the 27th of June, 2026.
It marks a major moment for a group whose rise over the past few years has been anything but subtle. After selling out London’s OVO Wembley Arena, tearing through a packed UK tour and drawing international attention with both controversy and acclaim, Kneecap are now stepping firmly into festival-headliner territory.
They’re not coming alone, either. The line-up is a love letter to Irish music’s current golden era, featuring some of the most exciting acts the island is producing right now. Folk firebrands The Mary Wallopers will join the trio, alongside neo-soul shapeshifter Biig Piig, feral post-punkers Gurriers, rising Dublin outfit Madra Salach, and London's Fat Dog.
Speaking about the show, Kneecap said they are “back to the belly of the beast for our biggest ever headline show,” adding: “Our last wee venture into London was to beat the government in court… again. This time it’ll be even better: 25,000 sound heads in a park together. We’re delighted to have some of our best mates and best bands around to join us. This is one we can’t wait for.”
The comment nods to a defining subplot of the band’s year. In September, charges against member Mo Chara, accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show, were thrown out due to a technical error. The CPS has since announced plans to appeal the decision, prompting the band to accuse officials of “political policing”. Kneecap channelled the ordeal into their latest single, No Comment, a collaboration with Sub Focus that deals directly with surveillance, state scrutiny and the band’s refusal to play quietly.
Away from the headlines, Kneecap’s artistic output has never been stronger. Their BAFTA-winning feature film Kneecap brought their story to new audiences worldwide, while their back catalogue continues to balloon, with more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their live sets, meanwhile, have become infamous: confrontational, full-throttle, politically sharp and wildly entertaining.
Crystal Palace Park, with its long history of hosting culture-defining shows, from The Rolling Stones to Bob Marley, feels like the right next chapter for a band who’ve never shied away from scale.
Artist presale begins at 9am Wednesday, the 26th of November, with general sale at 9am Friday 28 November via Ticketmaster. With the momentum Kneecap are carrying, expect this one to disappear quickly.
