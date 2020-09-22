The best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals (2020): What to expect
Don't sleep when it comes to upcoming Prime Day mattress discounts.
No, you didn't sleep through it: Amazon Prime Day 2020 hasn't actually arrived yet. Yes, we know it's usually something that happens in July but this year is all a little topsy turvy and we are now looking at an Amazon Prime Day later in the year.
The latest news from the rumour mill is that we should all be expecting Amazon Prime Day 2020 to arrive mid October.
When it does come, expect A LOT of mattress deals.
Who would have thought that the humble mattress would be the latest battleground for the cool consumer? But, as you can see with the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals last year, that’s what’s happened.
The mattress world is part of the disruptive space, with new and impressive companies sprouting up and offering an easy way to get a mattress in your home.
Some go for the approach of making it easy to send the mattress to you (Memory Foam folds up nicely into a bundle so is easy to shift if you were to move house), others offer a massive guarantee so if you’re not happy after a thousand sleeps or so you can get your money back.
All of this popularity in the mattress world is brilliant for those looking for a mattress. Increased competition means more to choose from and that’s what the likes of Eve and Simba have done - disrupted a relatively boring marketplace and made it cool again.
The following showcases mattress deals we found last year - they were mostly made up of Eve and Simba mattresses. We’re not sure why the traditional mattress companies didn't jump at the chance of offering discounts on Amazon Prime Day but given both of these brands are in our best mattress guide, we didn't really care.
Until we find out the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals in 2020, here are the deals that wowed us last year (and some gift guides).
