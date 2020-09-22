Amazon Prime Day 2020: how to get the best Prime Day deals

July came and went and something was missing - and for good reason. Usually, Amazon earmarks July for its big bargain blowout or, to give it its official title, Amazon Prime Day.

The reason Amazon Prime Day 2020 never happened was, unofficially, because the world was in a bit of a crisis with Covid-19 and not really up for bagging a bargain. Well, the world isn't exactly in the best shape right now but it looks as though we are still getting Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The biggest rumour so far is that it will be taking place in the middle of October and to give you an idea of what to expect, well last year was something of a discounted dream.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals brought thousands of bargains to be had. And come the day, in this guide we have all the deals you need to know about Amazon Prime Day - so bookmark this page as we will be updating it constantly with new deals as and when they come in.

That's the problem with Amazon Prime Day: there’s so many things discounted that you need a guide to cut through the noise and deliver the discounts on the things you’ll actually want to buy. Shortlist is that guide.

We will trawl through Amazon so you don’t have to, sniffing out deals like a pig snuffling for truffles. The deals will be focused on the categories that you really care about: tech, food and drink, entertainment, fitness and home stuff.

Until the big day, head to the following gift guides for some bargains and check out our lovely Amazon Prime Day 2020 Q&A.

Amazon Prime Day: Q&A

What actually is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

It’s that time of the year when Amazon Prime members get a treasure trove of discounts, thanks to their membership.



Is Amazon Prime Day actually just a day?

Don’t be silly - it's 48 hours long, with many a deal to be had.



When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2020, if it followed the lead of previous Amazon Prime Days should have taken place in July. This isn't the case this year, though, thanks to that pesky thing called Covid-19.

While Amazon has yet to confirm the official date for Amazon Prime Day 2020, the big rumour is that the company will announce that Amazon Prime Day is October 13th. According to sources close to the matter (and picked up by CNET). Amazon has block booked out 13-20 October so nobody can take a holiday during this time, if they work in a warehouse.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member?

Yep, to get Amazon Prime Member deals you do need a membership. There is the 30-days’ free sign-up, though, which is always a good option if you are unsure whether to sign up forever.



What deals did we see in 2019?

Well, we are glad you have asked: below are a sample of some of the brilliant deals that were available last year. We have kept them in this article so you can get an idea of the deals on show.

Do bookmark this page, though, as it will be the best source for Amazon Prime Deals with our deal hunters sniffing out bargains all through Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Please note: none of the deals below are available now - the following is what happened last year on Amazon Prime Day.

The best Amazon device deals

Amazon has brought massive discounts to its Echo, Kindle and Fire tablet range - here's our choice...

33% off! Kindle Paperwhite £79.99 The Kindle Paperwhite currently has £40 off, which is a brilliant price for one of the best ereaders in the market. It comes with 8GB storage and is waterproof. View at Amazon now

£27.99 off! Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £22 The Echo Dot was a bit of a throwaway device, a puck designed to link to a better speaker. But this upgrade brings with it much better sound - you can have this in your bedroom and it will sound great. View now at Amazon

£60 off! Echo Show (2nd Gen) £159.99 If you fancy a bit of video to go with your Alexa, then this is for you - this is the full-fat version of the Echo Show. And now you can get YouTube on it, it's even better. View now at Amazon

40% off All-new Fire 7 Tablet £29.99 This cheap tablet currently has £20 off - it houses a 7-inch display, 16GB of internal storage (up to 512 GB of expandable storage with microSD). And packs a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM. View now at Amazon

44% off! Fire HD 8 Tablet £44.99 There's £35 off this Fire Tablet. For this you get a tablet with an 8-inch screen, 10 hours' battery life and 16GB of storage. View now at Amazon

37% off! Fire HD 10 Tablet £94.99 There's a whopping £55 off of this Kindle Fire tablet. For this, you get a 10-inch, 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB of storage and battery life that lasts 10 hours. View now at Amazon

40% off! All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet £59.99 one of the most durable tablets around now has £40 off. This is tablet that's virtually unbreakable and if it does break Amazon will give you another one. It comes with Kids Unlimited, a kickstand and 7-inch screen. View now at Amazon

35% off! Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet £84.99 There's £45 off this 8-inch tablet, which comes with a kid-proof case, parental controls, 2-year guarantee and year's worth of Kids Unlimited which is packed with apps, games and videos. View now at Amazon

33% off! Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet £134.99 There's £65 off this 10.1-inch tablet that comes with a 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB storage and a Kid-Proof Case. You also get a year's worth of Kids Unlimited, which brings access to loads of games and apps. View now at Amazon

Fantastic music offer Music Unlimited just 99p £0.99 Amazon's Music Unlimited is a bit of a steal at the moment. It's usually £9.99 a month but the shopping giant has reduced this to just 99p for a whopping 4 months. You can cancel at any time so this one is definitely worth a try to see if it can tempt you away from Spotify. View now at Amazon

Save over 50% Prime Movie Rentals just £1.99 £1.99 You can now rent some current box-office successes on Amazon Prime for just £1.99. This deal cuts rental prices in half, and then some. The deal is happening all the way up to Amazon Prime Day so it's a good time to sign up. View now at Amazon

The best TV deals

There's some fantastic TVs discounted here - whether you are up for a bargain big screen or something smaller...

Save £130 TCL 43DP628 43 Inch UHD 4K TV, HDR10 and HLG, Modern Design with Freeview Play - Works with Alexa (2018/2019 Model) - Black £199.00 The TCL DP628 is the ideal home TV with its minimalistic design. Offering 4K HDR10 quality to enjoy Netflix and YouTube, which is 4 times more details than in Full HD. All of this combined with Catch up and On Demand TV through Freeview Play. View at Amazon

Save £144 Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2019) £255 See every detail in stunning 4K HDR with the Hisense B7100, offering 4x more pixels than Full HD. HDR technology, supporting HDR 10 and HLG formats to stream contents from the likes of BBC iPlayer, makes blacks darker, whites brighter and enhances contrast. View at Amazon

Savd £174 Sony BRAVIA KD49XG70 49-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV - Black (2019 model) £499 The Sony XG70 4K TV is packed with powerful technologies to bring you a fantastic viewing experience. 4K delivers 4 times the resolution of Full HD, meaning you can enjoy greater clarity and detail. High Dynamic Range (HDR) content brings greater contrast and colour to the image, helping to uncover detail otherwise lost in dark or bright parts of a scene for amazingly realistic pictures. View at Amazon

Save £180 TCL 50DP628 50 Inch UHD 4K TV £249 This is a big saving on a 50 inch smart TV with some rather good user reviews on Amazon. All the usual smart TV goodness, such as Netflix and catchup. This model is also compatible with Amazon Alexa. View at Amazon

SAVE £200 TCL 55DP628 55 Inch UHD 4K TV £299.00 Like it's 50 inch cousin, this 55 inch smart TV has a 4 star rating from users on Amazon. It comes with Freeview play and is also Amazon Alexa compatible. View at Amazon

Save £255 Philips 50PUS7303/12 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV £444 Good user reviews for this 50-inch Ultra HD smart TV from Philips. Includes Ambilight, and has Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. View at Amazon

Save £280 Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) £519 This Philips 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV comes with Android smart TV and the Philips P5 picture processing engine. Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your viewing experience more immersive by emitting a wide glow from 3 sides of your TV screen onto the wall. Colour and excitement move beyond the screen View on amazon

Save £205 Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) £394 This Philips 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV comes with Android smart TV and the Philips P5 picture processing engine. Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your viewing experience more immersive by emitting a wide glow from three sides of your TV screen onto the wall. Colour and excitement move beyond the screen View on Amazon

Save £60 Panasonic TX-43E302B 1080p 43-Inch Full HD LED TV with Freeview HD - Black (2018 Model) £219 43" LED FULL HD TV, with Freeview HD Tuner and 2 x HDMI inputs (1.4 ) and 1 x USB input (2.0 ) for easy connectivity. View at Amazon

The best headphone deals

There are some fantastic cut-price headphones here - from noise cancelling to in-ear buds...

£80 off Sennheiser HD 4.50 £89.99 Sennheiser is one of the most reliale names in headphones, and the HD 4.50 are real crowd-pleasers. View now at Amazon

£110 off Beats Solo3 Wireless in Pop Violet £137.99 One of the most eye-catching shades of already recognisable headphones, this Solo3 Wireless pair makes a real statement. View now at Amazon

30% off Jabra Elite 65t in Copper Blue £118.99 Great true wireless earphones, now at their most appealing price to date. View now at Amazon

Save £40 Bose On Ear Wireless Headphones £119.95 Bose is the master of comfortable headphones. This pair's pads are pillowy soft. View now at Amazon

61% off Libratone Q Adapt Noise Cancelling Headphones £85 Now that's what we call a deal. Net yourself a huge £135 off these feature-packed wireless headphones. View now at Amazon

32% off Libratone TRACK+ Wireless In-Ear Headphones £115 These are The Track+ are packed with features, including active noise cancelling and water resistance. View now at Amazon

Save over £100 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones £137.99 Beats's Pop Collection offers the company's ultra-popular headphones in even bolder finishes. View now at Amazon

30% off Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless £118.99 These wireless earphones need no cables, and let you talk to Siriqith a quick button press. View now at Amazon

Save £44 Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless £104.99 The Elite 65t are some of the most critically acclaimted true wireless earphones to date. View now at Amazon

The best phone deals

Everything from the latest iPhone, Galaxy and OnePlus have been discounted by Amazon...

Save £334 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus £534.50 Save hundreds on one of the best phones of 2018. It may not be brand new, but the Galaxy S9+ still beats most phones selling at that price today. View at Amazon

Save £120 OnePlus 6 £399 OnePlus makes some of the classiest phones around. The OnePlus 6 still offers top-end performance, and now you can get the phone at a mid-range price. Don't miss out. View at Amazon

Save £40 Honor 10 £209 Honor makes some of the best-value phones you can buy. You get a dynamic-looking display, dual rear cameras and powerful CPU. And you save £40 on Amazon Prime Day. View at Amazon

Save £370 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 £529 This is the most impressive Android phone you'll see in the Amazon Prime Day sales. It has the best of Samsung's advanced phone design, brilliant cameras, and the series's unique S-Pen stylus. £150 off a Note 9 is an impressive saving. View at Amazon

Save £ 6.47 Three Mobile 12 GB Data Pay As You Go SIM £13.41 Don’t risk running out of data. Maximise your top up with a £20 add-on: and now you save more than 30%. View at Amazon

Save £ 7.26 Three 36GB data Pay As You Go SIM £18.41 Don’t risk running out of data. Maximise your top up with a 27.50 Add-on. The 27.50 Add-on gives you 36GB data, Unlimited minutes and texts for up to 30 days, so you can chat, text, Instagram and go on a YouTube bender. Perfect if you love the control and peace of mind you get with an allowance, but with the freedom of Pay As You Go. View at Amazon

Save £ 14.04 Three Unlimited 90 Day Pay As You Go Sim £52.76 Tuck into all-you-can-eat data and maximise your top up with a 90 Add-on. The 90 Add-on gives you Unlimited data, minutes and texts for up to 90 days so you can chat, text and stream movies to your heart’s content. Perfect if you don’t want to worry about running out of data, but love the freedom of Pay As You Go. Why choose Three. Go Roam. Use your phone abroad in 71 destinations. Wuntu. Delivering offers, rewards and content every week all to your mobile View at Amazon

Save £ 1.75 Three Mobile Pay As You Go Mobile Broadband 1 GB Data SIM £5.24 Get online wherever you are with mobile broadband. Connect a tablet, mobile Wi-Fi or dongle you already own with a pay as you go data SIM plan. Just decide how much data you need, then pop the SIM into your device. View at Amazon

Save £ 3.75 Three Mobile 5 GB Data Pay As You Go SIM £11.25 Don’t risk running out of data. Maximise your top up with a £15 Add-on. The £15 add-on gives you 5 GB data, 3000 minutes and 3000 texts for up to 30 days, so you can chat, Instagram your followers and Snapchat your mates. Suitable if you love the control and peace of mind you get with an allowance, but with the freedom of Pay As You Go. View at Amazon

The best camera deals

Whether you are after a DSLR, a compact or something in between - these are the best camera deals...

25% off! Sony Alpha A7 £659 There's a huge £ 219 off this camera. It may be getting on for five years old now but the Sony Alpha A7 is still a superb prosumer shooter. It's got a 24.3MP lens, is full frame but half the weight of most DSLRs around. View now at Amazon

25% off Sony HX90 £289 There's £74 off of this superb compact camera. The Sony HX90 offers a 18.2MP sensor, 30x optical zoom and Wi-Fi and NFC functionality. View now at Amazon

33% off! Sony Alpha A6500 £1215 This is one of the best cameras of its type out right now. The Sony Alpha 6500 has everything - superb image quality, handling and a 24.2MP sensor. It's a brilliant DRLR rival that's much smaller in the hand. View now at Amazon

24% off! Sony DSC-WX500 £175 There's £54 off this superb travel compact camera. It's got a superb specs list, including a 30x zoom and 18.2MP sensor. View now at Amazon

21% off! Sony RX100 III £458 A cool £100 has been taken off the price of the RX100 - a camera that boats a 20.1MP sensor and myriad pro features. This is one of the most-packed compacts out there. View now at Amazon

20% off! Canon EOS 6D Mark II £1219 One of the best DSLRs in the world now has a sizeable £250 off of the price. For this you get 26.2MP sensor and oodles of pro features. View now at Amazon

The best smart home deals



Make your home smarter with our choice of smart lights and bulbs for the home...

SAVE 41% Philips Hue Ambience Starter Kit £69.99 If you've been waiting for Hue to drop in price before you take the smart home plunge, now could be the time. This Ambience Starter kit will save you £48. It includes three bulbs and everything else you need to get started. View at Amazon

SAVE £65 Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack + Hue Bridge 2.0 Bundle £99.99 Get 39% off this Hue bundle that includes a TV backlight double pack, and that all important Hue Bridge 2.0 so you can control all your smart lighting at home or awat. View at Amazon

SAVE 30% Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat (without Installation) £95.99 Save £40 on Hive Active heating, currently at number three in our Best Thermostats 2019 Shortlist. This version comes without installation, but it still a good discount. View at Amazon

Save £140 Arlo Pro - Wireless Home Security Camera System £149.99 Get 44% off Arlo Pro's Home Security Camera System with night vision and HD Video. Wireless and weather-proof, this pack comes with one camera and seven day rolling cloud storage included. View at Amazon

The best laptop deals



It's all about Chromebooks this year, as well as a great Microsoft Office deal...

30% off! ASUS Chromebook C223NA (Grey) £129.99 There's £60 off this Chromebook that comes packing an Intel Celeron N3350 chip, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC memory, a 11.6 Inch HD Screen and Chrome OS, this is a great budget laptop for those who want a decent battery life and love a bit of Android. View now at Amazon

25% off! HP Chromebook 11-v001na 11.5-Inch Laptop £139.99 There's nearly £50 off this silver Chromebook. I has an Intel N3060 chip, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and comes with Chrome OS. Original price was a still-cheap £187.81. View now at Amazon

25% off! Dell Chromebook 14 7000 £469.99 One of the more expensive Chromebooks has just got a big reduction. The Dell Chromebook 14 7000 is 14-Inch laptop that can also be a tablet. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC memory, USB Type-C slots (the new, good ones) and Chrome OS. This is a saving of £160 off the RRP. View now at Amazon

The best wearable deals



Everything from Fitbit to Garmin has been discounted by Amazon - there's some fantastic wearable deals this year...

26% off! Fitbit Versa Lite Health £136.49 Yes, it's a paired-down version of the Versa but this is still a great smartwatch. While you don't get access to music or Fitbit Play, you will get tracking and everything else, all with £40 off right now. View now at Amazon

22% off! Fitbit Versa £179 The original and best Versa - this is a health and fitness smartwatch with heart rate monitoring, music and swim tracking. It's also got £40 off right now. View at Amazon now

46% off! Garmin Forerunner 735XT £273 There's a whopping £160 off of the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, a smartwatch that offers the best tracking for triathletes and those who are just looking to get fit. This is because it has bike, running and swim tracking built in. View now at Amazon

25% off! Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch £129.99 This one is for the runner in your life. With over £40 off you get a watch that may be a little old but it still has some of the best tracking capabilities around. View now at Amazon

The best speaker deals



Audio goodness await, thanks to these brilliant speaker deals - we've chosen everything from Bluetooth to Soundbars...

Save £34 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Natural £134.99 This great-sounding Bluetooth speaker is the tech version of a beautifully rounded pebble. View now at Amazon

£34 off Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker £134.99 This B&O wireless speaker is slick and stylish. It sounds fantastic too. View now at Amazon

54% Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Lite £79 There's £90 off this Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, 360 Immersive Surround Sound and Deep Bass, Want a waterproof speaker with a 30 metre range, 20 hours' playtime? Then you are in luck as that is exactly what the MEGABOOM Lite offers - and there's currently a staggering £88 off of its RRP. View now at Amazon

50% off! Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite £59 There's currently £60 off of the BOOM 2 - a speaker that is Bluetooth, offers 360 Immersive Surround Sound and Deep Bass, is Waterproof, has a 30m range and 15-Hour playtime. Nice. View now at Amazon

17% off! SONOS PLAY:1 £124 The Sonos Play:1 is one of the best speakers on the market. Not only does it have Aexa (and now Google Assist), it is the gateway to the brilliant Sonos eco-system. There's currently £25 off at the moment. View now at Amazon

The best gin deals

Gin! The ultimate gin deals are below - some of our favourite brands have been given a big cut price discount...

33% off! Jinzu Gin, 70 cl £21.60 Jinzu is gin with a difference. It's British gin with a Japanese twist - there's delicate flavours of cherry blossom and yuzu citrus fruit and all of this is rounded off with a touch of saki. It's a great conversation starter. View now at Amazon

32% off! Chase GB Gin, 70 cl £19.99 This Chase GB Gin was £29.45 and is now £19.99. It's made by a company that only started distilling around 10 years ago - but youth is on their side here, as the taste is great. And now so is the price. View at Amazon now

28% off! Firebox Unicorn Tears Gin £24.49 Well, this is something a little bit different. It's gin that's been flavoured so it has the sweetness of a liqueur. This is a gin that would be a great gift, or something you occasionally take out of the cupboard. View now at Amazon

31% off! Plymouth Original Dry Gin £18.50 Since 1793, Plymouth Gin has been distilled using the same blend of seven exotic botanicals, Dartmoor water and pure grain alcohol. Tasty. View now at Amazon

31% off! Aviation American Gin £23.99 Okay, this is a little different. Aviation gin comes from the US and is packed with earthy flavours and even lavander. View now at Amazon

The best whisky deals

Speyside, bourbon and peaty goodness awaits in the best whisky deals...

45% off! Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £18.49 There's a massive £ 14.50 off this bottle of Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Given it's Speyside, don't go expecting a peaty, smokey taste - this one is light and all the better for it. Especially at 45% off! View on Amazon now

42% off! Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, 70 cl £18.99 Filtered through charcoal, Gentleman Jack is a more refined version of Jack Daniel's you know and love. It's mellow enough to drink straight and is a bit of a steal at £18. View now at Amazon

38% off! Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £27.50 Auchentoshan is labelled three wood for a reason: it's been matured in a bourbon cask and two different sherry casks. The result is a dark chocolate lip smacking whisky. It normally retails for £40 plus, so this is a good deal. View now at Amazon

33% off! Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – From the shores of the Isle of Skye – 70cl £27.99 Talisker 10 Year Old is one of the most popular single malts around, given it's sold in most supermarkets. The taste is full-bodied but it still tastes light. There's a slight smokiness to it, too, which makes it a decent all round scotch. View now at Amazon

32% off! Laphroaig Quarter Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £24.90 There's no smoke without Laphroaig . The peatiest of whiskies is a superb end of night drink. It's not for everyone but for those who can take the peat, then this is essential. View now at Amazon

The best mattress deals

Do not take these deals lying down - they are the ultimate mattress discounts this Amazon Prime Day...

25% off! eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (single) £203.99 There is a decent £66.50 off of this mattress. his is the single bed version, which has won a bunch of awards and is high in our best mattress list. Eve uses Memory Foam and is made from material that won't make you overheat. View now at Amazon

38% off! eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (double) £369 The double version of this mattress is made up of Memory Foam and a special material that means you won't overheat when lying on the thing. There's a fantastic £144 off of this mattress right now and it's one that is currently in our best mattress guide. View now at Amazon

25% off! eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress (small double) £259 Breathable is the word here - that's the bonus of getting an Eve mattress, it's made of a great material that means you won't get too hot in bed. Currently there is £85 off the RRP of this Eve mattress which is a great deal. View now at Amazon

The best gaming deals

It's game on with these cracking gaming deals - whether it's consoles or headsets, we have them below...

65% OFF Logitech G430 Gaming Headset for PC £39.49 Save a whopping £39 on Logitech's G430 gaming headset with 7.1 Dolby surround sound. View at Amazon

50% OFF Turtle Beach Recon Gaming Headset £14.99 A decent quality stereo gaming headset for Xbox One, Xbox One S, PS4 Pro and PS4. Reviews indicate this is a smart buy for the price range and at 50% off this is a bit of a bargain. View at Amazon

52% OFF Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) £11.99 Save £13 on this Amazon exclusive edition of COD: Black Ops 4 for the PS4, and get your zombie killing Battle Royale fix. Includes an exclusive in-game exclusive calling card and 2 hours of 2XP. View at Amazon

46% OFF The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS4) £16.57 Save £11.50 on this multi award-winning entry in the Witcher series for PS4. This Game of the Year edition includes Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansion packs; an extra 50 hours of play. View now at Amazon

47% OFF Diablo III Eternal Collection (PS4) £21.00 Save £14 on the Eternal Edition of Blizzard's classic RPG for PS4 which includes the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Necromancer class in one definitive edition. View at Amazon

SAVE £40 Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset - 64GB £209 At £40 off, this is a decent saving on the Oculus GO Standalone headset. No PC required, just connect to your phone and download your games to the device for VR on the go. View at Amazon

SAVE £30 Sony PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle £219.99 If you're a FIFA fan, this is a good offer, saving you £30 on a 500 GB PS4 that includes FIFA 19, three FIFA Ultimate Team ICON loan players on a five-match loan period and one FIFA Ultimate Team Rare Players Pack. View at Amazon

The best grooming deals

From electric toothbrushes to beard trimmers, these are the ultimate grooming product deals...

Save over £300 Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 PL5137 £274.99 Save hundreds on this high-end laser remover. A device like this helps remove hair permanently. And it usually costs over £600. View now at Amazon

Save £90 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 £49.99 Philips's toothbrushes may not be as popular as Oral-B's, but that means you get even better savings. This sonic toothbrush used to cost £140. Now? Just £50. Bargain. View now at Amazon

53% off Philips Series 7000 trimmer £42 Trim your face and body with this all-in-one trimmer. It's water resistant too, so you can use it in the shower. The ultimate in convenience. View now at Amazon

Save 41% Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush £54.99 As all the ads say, dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush. And this is a great one, complete with extra heads and a timer. View now at Amazon

Save £37 Remington TouchTech Beard Trimmer £39.95 This incredibly versatile beard trimmer has 175 length settings, right down to 0.1mm. And its battery lasts a full 50 minutes, enough for many trims. View now at Amazon