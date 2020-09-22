The best Amazon Prime Day grooming deals (2020): what to expect

That's right, Amazon Prime Day 2020 hasn't actually happened yet. The event usually happens in July. But has been a strange year for everyone, including Amazon, so that date disappeared from its calendar so not only do we have Black Friday to look forward to, but Amazon Prime Day, too!

Amazon Prime Day 2020 still has no official date but word on the street is that they could well be happening soon, with many pointing to a mid-October event.

Until Amazon officially announces the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date, we look back to the grooming bargains that we found last year.

Last year, for Amazon Prime Day we trawled through the best Amazon Prime Day delas around at to shave, sorry, save you money on some fantastic grooming klt.

From the best beard trimmer bargains, the best electric toothbrushes discounts, we made sure you were well groomed post Amazon Prime Day.

The Amazon Prime Day grooming deals we found last year are below. They aren't available now but should give you a good idea as to what to expect come Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Best Amazon Prime Day grooming products last year

Save over £300 Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 PL5137 £274.99 Save hundreds on this high-end laser remover. A device like this helps remove hair permanently. And it usually costs over £600. View now at Amazon

Save £90 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 £49.99 Philips's toothbrushes may not be as popular as Oral-B's, but that means you get even better savings. This sonic toothbrush used to cost £140. Now? Just £50. Bargain. View now at Amazon

53% off Philips Series 7000 trimmer £42 Trim your face and body with this all-in-one trimmer. It's water resistant too, so you can use it in the shower. The ultimate in convenience. View now at Amazon

Save 41% Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush £54.99 As all the ads say, dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush. And this is a great one, complete with extra heads and a timer. View now at Amazon

Save £37 Remington TouchTech Beard Trimmer £39.95 This incredibly versatile beard trimmer has 175 length settings, right down to 0.1mm. And its battery lasts a full 50 minutes, enough for many trims. View now at Amazon

Save 55% Wahl Colour Pro Cordless Clipper £15.74 Deal alert. This colurful clipper set lets you give yourself a trim, every week if you like, for less than the cost of a single haircut. View now at Amazon



