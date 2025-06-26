New BaByliss X-Blade is a small razor making big promises

Calling grooming enthusiasts and those who want to avoid looking like a startled yeti: BaByliss’ new razor could be a game changer. This July, it's rolling out the freshly trimmed bathroom mat for the latest member of its Super-X family: the Super-X Metal Series X-Blade.

We’ve not had a chance to sculpt our faces with this blade yet, but if BaByliss is to be believed, this isn’t just any shaver, putting the rest of your dull blades to shame as they look on admirably from your bathroom cabinet. Hopefully, it's the difference between sharp lines and a patchy, tissue-fueled mess of regret.

It boasts a 0.2mm precision steel blade, which is small and should enable greater accuracy than other razors found at the shop. It also features a 50° angle flexi-fit head, which should lead to "the most comfortable shaving and trimming experience yet – even on the most sensitive skin types." So, if you're prone to post-shave redness and the odd sore breakout, the X-Blade might be precisely what your underchin needs. Chances are, this will not only make your skin cry a sigh of relief but make your significant other react the same, too.

Accompanying this potential staple of modern grooming are a "multitude of easy-to-fit cutting guides." This means you have "total control of your look." Whether you're aiming for a close shave that could bounce a laser beam, a perfectly shaped beard that inspires awe, or simply maintaining that "just-came-from-the-barber" short beard look, the X-Blade hopes to elevate the grooming experience.

The X-Blade sports a "sleek minimalist design" that’s not only comfortable to hold but also acts as the "perfect portable partner for on-the-go grooming." So, whether you’re touching up your look in the car before a big date or discreetly tackling unruly hair on a work trip, this little gadget has got your back.

Powering this follicle-fighting machine is a lithium-ion battery, delivering up to 45 minutes of cordless wet and dry shaving. When it does run out of juice – which will probably happen just as you’re perfecting that tricky spot under your nose – it recharges via a magnetic dock connected by a USB cable.

So, get ready to say goodbye to nicks, irritation, and the general existential dread that often accompanies the art of grooming. The BaByliss Super-X Metal Series X-Blade is arriving in July for £80, which feels a lot, but if it delivers on the above promise, it might just be what your face has been yearning for.