Netflix’s number 1 movie is on track to become its most successful ever

In a rare move for Netflix movies, KPop Demon Hunters has returned to the top spot of this week’s global chart for English language films.

What’s remarkable is this is the film’s ninth week on the Netflix chart, by which time most movies have slipped way down the chart, if not disappeared from the top 10 completely.

In recent weeks. KPop Demon Hunters was beaten on Netflix view stats by Happy Gilmore 2 and My Oxford Year, but its return to the top spot is proof of the animated movie’s incredible staying power.

To further prove the point, KPop Demon Hunters is already number two on Netflix’s most-watched Netflix movies of all time. It sits just 20 million views below Red Notice, released in November 2021.

Could it take the top spot? This all-timer Netflix chart is based on the number of watches a movie has received in its first 91 days on stream.

Our current data puts KPop Demon Hunters at 210 million views after a mere 58 days, giving the film until September 19th to sail past Red Notice’s 230.9 million watches.

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A little back-of-a-napkin maths suggests the film was watched an average of 3.5 million times a day over the last week’s data. One more strong week is all it could take, if the KPop Demon Hunters pull their fingers out and get rewatching.

Wondering what all the fuss is about? KPop Demon Hunters is an animated film in which Rumi, Mira and Zoey are pop stars who are also demon hunters on the down-low, when not doing the whole international celebrity thing.

They are not based on real-life K-pop stars, but are inspired by them.

It wasn’t just a hit with audiences, but critics too. KPop Demon Hunters reached a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a 76% Metacritic score, matching favourites like When Harry Met Sally, Shaun of the Dead and Syriana.

The cynics can’t go dismissing this one as pure Gen Z brain rot nonsense.

KPop Demon Hunters was co-directed and co-written by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who both have long histories working in the visual and story departments of animated movies. But it was just Kang’s first directing credit, and only Appelhans’s second, following 2021’s Wish Dragon.