A Barber’s Guide to Summer 2025 Hair & Beard Trends

Keeping on top of what’s on trend in the world of grooming can be exhausting. By the time you’ve seen the resurgence of the goatee on TikTok thanks to the current wave of ‘90s nostalgia, it can look like you’re jumping on the bandwagon. “Oh yeah, name 5 Steven Seagal movies?” strangers on the street will ask.

(Don’t worry — goatees aren’t really back in).

That’s an extreme, but you get the picture: the earlier you get in on a hair or beard trend, the more likely you are to be lauded by your peers as a trend setter rather than follower. That’s why we’ve tapped up the experts at one of London’s most respected barbershops, Ruffians, so they can give us the lowdown on the biggest looks that will take the summer by storm.

What are the standout men’s hairstyles for summer 2025?

Jake Murphy, Ruffians Store Manager, Covent Garden: “With the burgeoning summer, many are considering the big chop. Dreams of grown out hair and flowing locks are being abandoned in favour of ease: short crops, tight tapers and fades are coming in droves for those where the heat is too hot to handle. Shorter layers are also helping keep things cooler.”

How to get the look:

Ask your barber for a skin fade or taper on the back and sides with a cropped top. If you’re going shorter all over, bring reference photos. Think Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders meets modern sharpness. Want to keep a bit of flair? Ask for choppy, textured layers through the top. For DIY trims, invest in a decent set of clippers with multiple guards and use the “start longer, go shorter” rule.”

Mullets seem to be sticking around. How do you make one look modern, not ironic?

JM: “An updated look I like is the ‘business-casual’ mullet, or the ‘mullét’. With a taper ranging from a tight scissor cut, or a softer fade, and leaving just enough length around the nape to garner a double take, or to make finance bosses cock an eyebrow, these cheeky sods rock this look with a secret they can’t help but share — ‘Yes. I do have a mullet.’"

How to get the look:

Ask for a soft taper or fade around the sides with length left through the back (nothing too exaggerated). The trick is in subtlety. Think Post Malone if he lived in a Forest Gate taproom. Style it with a matte clay for texture and blow-dry for shape. At home, keep the back trimmed with scissors (put the clippers down) every few weeks, and avoid letting the sides grow out too wide.

What are the most requested low-maintenance cuts that still look sharp?

JM: “A buzz cut or crop cut to the head shape is the ultimate in low-maintenance and looks divine on the right client. When done correctly, there’s a lot more to it than ‘short’ as it can be the difference between ‘Hello I’m eight years old’ and ‘Hello, I’m here about that modelling job.’”

How to get the look:

Ask for a short crop tailored to your head shape or a clean buzz with slight tapering around the ears and neckline. DIY? Use clippers with a consistent guard, and get a handheld mirror for neckline maintenance. A touch of SPF on your scalp makes a big difference if you’ve gone really short.

Any classic cuts making a comeback?

JM: “The shorter, more neutral textured cuts are having a resurgence. The early 2000s ‘messy on top and short on the sides’, but with a modern spin. Sideburns can also help elongate certain styles to compliment and subdue the wider head.”

How to get the look:

Ask for a messy, mid-length cut with a soft taper or undercut. Something that gives movement on top but is easy to style. You’ll want a lightweight matte paste and a quick tousle through damp hair. Blow-drying helps with volume if you’ve got flat hair. And yes, ask for sideburns, tapered or natural depending on your face shape. Barber boss man will be able to advise.

What’s the beard equivalent of a good summer cut—light, stylish, but not scruffy?

JM: “A nice tight beard, tapered at the cheeks and the neck, keeps jaws defined and chins strengthened despite the heat. Leaving just enough length in the moustache is the difference between stylised stubble and a short beard.”

How to get the look:

Ask your barber to fade or taper the beard around the cheeks and neckline for a sculpted look. Keep the moustache a touch longer for contrast, just slightly touching the top lip. At home, invest in a quality trimmer with length settings and a beard comb. Define edges weekly, and use a beard oil to soften and add scent.

Is Tom Selleck still a facial hair muse? What does that translate to in 2025?

JM: “I think Tom Selleck still stands the test of time! His floral shirted visage still appears before me as inspiration and aspiration. Until the next king is crowned, long live!”

How to get the look:

Ask for a fuller moustache with minimal cheek growth and a subtle fade around the sides of the stache to keep it clean. If pairing with a mullet, balance the retro-ness of it by keeping the rest of the beard tightly trimmed or totally clean-shaven. DIY? Let the moustache grow for 3–4 weeks untouched, then use small scissors to trim just above the lip line. Apply beard balm to give it direction.

Which beard shapes or styles are guys asking for now?

JM: “The usual jaw defining and cheekbone exemplifying styles are still king, though the lined up neck and cheeks on the shorter beard are giving way to faded neck and cheeks with a ‘soft’ line that lasts longer. Much akin to the faded nape near erasing the squared neckline, it endures better and the compliments received are greater.”

How to get the look:

Ask for faded lines on the neck and cheeks, rather than sharp outlines. This gives a softer, natural look. At home, use a trimmer with a fade setting (or no guard and a gentle hand) to blend the edges. Keep trimming every 5–7 days to maintain the fade, and use a lightweight beard conditioner for a barely styled finish.

What’s one mistake guys make with their hair in summer—and how can they fix it?

JM: “Using too much of the wrong product will lead to all kinds of irritation and smells. Blow drying and using a lighter product are often all that is needed, especially when compounded with ample texture. Keep an eye out for ‘petroleum’ and ‘oil-based’ when buying products, these generally are the signs of a heavier product. Unless you need your hair to defy gravity, opt for a water-based product.”

How to get the look:

Steer clear of the above ingredients. Blow dry instead of overloading with product—just a minute of heat can give shape without weight. At home, invest in a good hair dryer (e.g. Shark or Dyson) and wide-tooth comb.