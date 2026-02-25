Mighty Hoopla, Cross the Tracks and more London festivals finally given green light

Have tickets for Mighty Hoopla? Good news, as it looks like there’s now nothing to stop the festival and its sister events from going ahead.

Festival organiser Brockwell Live has announced its run of events has been “unanimously approved” by the Lambeth Council Planning Applications Committee.

Brockwell Live’s run of events this year includes Cross the Tracks, Field Day and City Splash, as well as the two-day Mighty Hoopla, topping off the run on May 30th and 31st.

We wouldn’t normally even bother telling you about the behind-the-scenes goings-on of events like these, but the Brockwell Park line of day festivals has run into more drama than most.

At one point in 2025 it looked like the entire series was at risk of being canned after a high court judge sided with campaigners lobbying against the festivals — the event period was deemed to run on for longer than is allowed under planning rules.

Thankfully, the events went ahead as planned. And for the 2026 run, all the planning stages are being carefully adhered to.

“Our team would like to thank the residents and stakeholders who engaged with us throughout the planning process, sharing both feedback and support,” says a spokesperson from Brockwell Live.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re pleased with the outcome, which recognises the cultural and social value of the Brockwell Live series, alongside the significant economic contribution it makes to Lambeth and Greater London, particularly at a time when night-time and creative economies across the country face increasing pressure.

“Our commitment to delivering the events responsibly and with care for the park and its neighbours continues beyond this decision. We will remain in active dialogue with the community and will share further updates in the coming months on the new schemes underway to support and enhance the park’s biodiversity.”

TheLondon festival fight

That last point is a reference to one of the key arguments of campaign group Protect Brockwell Park, that the Brockwell Live festival series is bad for Brockwell Park’s ecology.

The Brockwell Park festival run has a somewhat cut down schedule this year. Wide Awake is “taking a break” for 2026, while the free community festival the Lambeth Country Show was axed in December 2025, with increased costs cited as the reason.

But what do we get in 2026? At Field Day you can catch Floating Points, Joy Orbison and Honey Dijon. Cross The Tracks’s top-billing acts include Little Simz, Kokoroko and the brilliant Obongjayar, while Beres Hammond and Gyptian are among the big acts at City Splash.

The biggest event of the lot, Mighty Hoopla, is already part-sold-out. You’ll have to pick up resale tickets to see Lily Allen and co on Saturday May 30th, but tickets for the Scissor Sisters day on May 31st are still available.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



