Record Store Day 2026: The Cure, Fleetwood Mac, Manics and more announce new vinyl and re-releases

Record Store Day is back for 2026, and shocker, it’s shaping up to rinse wallets, test queue stamina once again, and take London by storm. The annual celebration of independent record shops returns on Saturday, the 18th of April, with more than 280 UK stores taking part and hundreds of limited releases expected to land on shelves.

The first wave of titles has now been announced, and there’s already plenty worth setting an alarm for. This year also continues Record Store Day’s partnership with War Child UK, meaning £1 from every copy of selected releases will go towards supporting children affected by conflict around the world.

Leading the charity-backed drop are some proper heavyweight names. The Cure will release Greatest Hits alongside Acoustic Hits, while Fleetwood Mac fans are getting The Original Fleetwood Mac, a compilation spotlighting the band’s early Peter Green era. If you like your vinyl with a bit of swagger and sonic chaos, Primal Scream’s dub-heavy remix album Echo Dek is also getting a fresh pressing.

Manic Street Preachers collectors are particularly well fed this year. Two solo releases from band members are getting the RSD treatment: James Dean Bradfield’s debut album The Great Western returns to mark its 20th anniversary, while Nicky Wire’s 2023 record Intimism also joins the line-up.

Elsewhere, there’s a fair bit of curveball energy in the mix. The unlikely but genuinely solid collaboration between Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Life, is getting a vinyl reissue, while Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris’ country-leaning team-up All The Roadrunning is also set for a return.

The nostalgia train doesn’t stop there either. Kaiser Chiefs’ The Future Is Medieval, and The Streets’ Computer And Blues are both getting special releases, alongside live and archival drops from Corinne Bailey Rae, Rory Gallagher, Dr. Feelgood, Divorce, and The Vaccines.

And that’s only part of the picture. Other already-confirmed Record Store Day 2026 releases include a pair of David Bowie rarities, a Hallo Spaceboy remixes EP, and a half-speed LP featuring excerpts from 1.OUTSIDE plus live recordings from The Snuts, Kokoroko and Nilüfer Yanya.

If history is anything to go by, this list will balloon significantly in the coming weeks. Past years have seen queues forming before sunrise, with fans battling it out for exclusive pressings from artists ranging from Oasis and Taylor Swift to Fred again.. and Gorillaz.

Record Store Day 2026 takes place on 18 April, and if you're planning to get involved, you already know the drill: pick your shop, plan your targets and accept that at least one record you want will sell out while you're pretending you don't need another tote bag.





