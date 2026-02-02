Olivia Dean, Yungblud, and Turnstile, live: All the London shows the 2026 Grammy Winners are doing — and where to get tickets

A night of great music, great outfits, and even greater memes, the 2026 Grammy Awards happened in LA last night, with plenty of beautiful speeches, worthy winners, and fantastic style statements.

If all the reminders of brilliant artists and bangers that have blessed our ears this year have whetted your appetite for seeing some live music, you’re not alone. If the combination of winning songs and January payday has sparked the search for a gig or two to hit, here are all the Grammy winners taking to London soon.

Olivia Dean, 29th April-12th June, London O2

Olivia Dean - Man I Need - YouTube Watch On

Best new artist of the year Olivia Dean is heading on her semi-sold-out The Art of Loving tour across the UK in 2026. The bad news is that all her London O2 dates are currently sold out, but the good news is that there are a number of tickets still going for other UK and Europe dates, plus re-sales if you're willing to risk it.

Yungblud, April 3rd, HERE at Outernet, 24th April, London O2

YUNGBLUD - Zombie (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

If you fancy a smaller gig, Yungblud is heading to the nice and local (well, central) HERE at Outernet, over on Denmark Street in London. He is also heading to the O2 Arena in London on April 24th, as well as another small gig at Pryzm, Kingston, in Kingston Upon Thames on April 4th.

Find ticket info here

Bad Bunny, 27th-28th June, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

BAD BUNNY - NUEVAYoL (Video Oficial) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - YouTube Watch On

One of the biggest winners of the night and a record breaker, Bad Bunny - who is also headlining the Super Bowl Half Time Show this week - is heading to London's own Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. It's the only UK spot on his World Tour.

Find ticket info here

Cynthia Erivo - Dracula, Noël Coward Theatre 7th Feb-30th May

Okay, so whilst this isn't technically a gig per se, you could argue it's one better. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is headlining a new production of Dracula in London's West End, meaning you'll get to see the triple threat tread the boards. Whilst it's not a musical, it's still going to be pretty spectacular – a one-woman show with Cynthia Erivo, playing all 23 roles.

Book tickets here

Ariana Grande, 15th August, London O2

In true 2016 style, Ariana Grande is back in the UK on her The Eternal Sunshine tour. Following her cinematic star as Glinda in Wicked, the pop princess is back, and you'd better catch her while you can, as it looks as though this is the last we'll be seeing her on a music tour for a while...

Book tickets here

Tame Impala, 7th May, London O2

Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Everyone's favourite Aussie band, Tame Impala, is heading to the UK to kick off summer in style. Heading to London's O2 arena as part of their Deadbeat tour, the psychedelic music group will be bringing some of its beloved anthems, including The Less I Know the Better and Let It Happen. And a fun fact for your Monday, Kevin Parker (the guy behind the band) experiences synesthesia, a neurological condition where senses blend, causing him to see colours with music, which influences the band's sound.

Buy tickets here

FKA Twigs, 10th June 2026, O2 Arena

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and dancer FKA Twigs is brining her genre-bending sound to London's O2 arena in June, following the release of her third and fourth studio albums Eusexua and Eusexua Afterglow.

Buy tickets here

Turnstile, August 2026, All Points East

TURNSTILE - I CARE (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

New-ish kid on the block Turnstile, has captured a cult UK following with the release of their album I CARE. Not only are they performing in the UK, but they'll also be at London-favourite festival All Points East over in Victoria Park on 28th August. Joining them on the Friday lineup are the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Rex Orange County, and Ravyn Lenae and more. If you're after a vibey summer day with plenty of music and booze, it's really one not to be missed.

Buy tickets here

The Cure - March 2026, Royal Albert Hall + RUMOURED London gig

Robert Smith is performing at the Teenage Cancer Trust at London's Royal Albert Hall in March 2026, and also curating the lineup for the concert. Whilst RAH is the only official London date that's been confirmed, there have been several rumours about a potential solo London gig being added on to their existing UK and Ireland 2026 tour.

Find out ticket info here

Leon Thomas, Friday 3rd April, Eventim Apollo

Leon Thomas - MUTT (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Whether you know him from his Victorious days or his hit tracks like MUTT, Leon Thomas is one of the hottest singer-songwriter-producers of our time, and he's performing in little ol' Blighty. With six Grammy awards from 2026 alone, the artist will be putting on an award-winning show in Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo in April 2026.

Find out ticket info here

Samara Joy, 3-6th July, Love Supreme Festival

Samara Joy - Guess Who I Saw Today - YouTube Watch On

American jazz singer Samara Joy is scheduled to perform at the Love Supreme Festival 2026 at Glynde Place, near London. Kicking off from July 3-6, 2026, she'll be performing alongside artists like Loyle Carner and Ezra Collective. If you're a jazz lover or just want a slightly different vibe for your music-thumping festival-going, then this is a perfect one to have on your radar.

Find out ticket info here

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, 15th November, London Jazz Festival, Ladbroke Hall

Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Shape of My Heart - YouTube Watch On

An OG on the jazz scene, Gonzalo Rubalcaba snapped up a Grammy for Latin Jazz Album – going nicely in his collection with six others. The Cuban jazz pianist and composer will be at the London Jazz Festival, performing at Ladbroke Hall in November.

Find ticket info here

Nate Smith, November 16th, London Jazz Festival, KOKO Camden

NATE SMITH: "RUN - ON" - YouTube Watch On

Another one on the docket for London Jazz Festival 2026, Nate Smith scooped up two 2026 Grammy Awards, one for Best Alternative Jazz Album, and one for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. He's heading to the festival just days after Gonzalo Rubalcaba, performing at Camden's legendary venue, KOKO.

Find ticket info here

Laufey, 8-9th March, O2 London

Laufey - Lover Girl (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

One of the coolest kids around, Laufey is taking her music to London's O2 next month. Having conquered the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra at just fifteen (where she was a cello soloist), her distinct musical style blends genres such as jazz, pop, classical and bossa nova. She'll be performing for a few days in the UK as part of her A Matter on Time tour.

Buy tickets here

Chris Stapleton, October 21st, O2 London

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over - YouTube Watch On

Probably the reason most people got into country music way back when, Chris Stapleton's gravelly, soulful voice will be smoothing the path to London's O2 Arena later this year. Known for his distinctive, raspy sound and music that blends country, rock, and soul, he's a sure thing for a great night of music. Even if you don't think you've heard of him, you 100% have, and will be joining the hoards of die-hard fans eager to hear that Tennessee Twang in the big smoke.

Buy tickets here

Zach Top, 13th March, Country to Country Festival 2026, O2 London

Zach Top - South Of Sanity - YouTube Watch On

Zach Top is heading to London to perform at the Country to Country (C2C) Festival 2026 at London's O2 in London. Running from 13th-15th March, Zach is one of the main stage headliners for the festival's opening night on 13th March. Other headliners across the weekend include Keith Urban and Brooks & Dunn. Get those cowboy boots on, folks.

Find ticket info here





