10 best London music venues for seeing unsigned bands

London offers an extraordinary range of musical experiences, from arenas hosting huge name acts to club venues, jazz bars and much more besides. But it is the grassroots venues that provide a springboard for new bands and can often play host to surprising and inspiring gigs.



It’s no secret that grassroots music venues in the UK face huge challenges and each year we lose more of them. The list below showcases 10 of the best venues to see unsigned bands in London.

Alongside Shortlist’s favourites, we’re highlighting four amazing venues chosen by the Music Venue Trust. This amazing organisation works tirelessly to protect, secure and improve grassroots live spaces for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists. Who better to help us shine a light on the best the capital has to offer?

Shortlist selects...

The Windmill, Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, Brixton Hill, SW2 5BZ

Nestled on a Brixton side street, The Windmill has over many years become a cornerstone of London’s music scene. It plays host to emerging bands – many of whom have gone on to make a big splash. So important has the venue’s influence been, it has given rise to the term “the Windmill scene”, which refers to a clutch of largely post-punk and experimental rock bands that played at the venue between the 2010s and early 2020s. They include the likes of Black Midi, Squid, Black Country New Road, Shame and more. The venue is quirky, intimate and offers an electrifying selection of live performances.

The Water Rats, Kings Cross

328 Gray's Inn Road, WC1X 8BZ

The Water Rats is a legendary bar. It offers fringe theatre events as well as gigs. Formerly known as The Pindar of Wakefield, the venue has quite some history. In 1962 it hosted the first UK gig of a certain Bob Dylan. Twenty years later The Pogues — then known as Pogue Mahone — would deliver an incendiary gig the venue would mark with a celebration forty years later. Fast forward to 1994 and Noel and Liam Gallagher would swagger onto the stage for the first Oasis show in London. Decades after establishing itself as an essential grassroots venue, and an important stepping stone for many bands, The Water Rats remains a perfect place to catch unsigned acts.

The Dublin Castle, Camden

94 Parkway, NW1 7AN

Classic wood panelled pub space at the front. Small, sweaty gig venue at the back. The Dublin Castle occupies a special place in London’s music scene and its cultural history. It dates back to 1856 as a pub, and has in more recent decades played host to countless underground and unsigned bands. Like some of the other venues on this list, there are also tales involving some famous names. One particularly legendary story relates to Madness, who secured a residency at the venue. To get a foot in the door, they lied to the landlord, telling him they were a jazz band. The venue also hosted myriad indie and alternative acts on the rise during the 1990s and 2000s. With shows night after night supporting unsigned and upcoming artists, the venue continues to be an important part of the fabric of London’s live music scene.

The Shacklewell Arms, Dalston

71 Shacklewell Lane, E8 2EB

Built in the 19th century and featuring a mock Tudor interior, The Shacklewell Arms is an inviting boozer that doubles as a live music institution. For a few quid you can catch sets from bands – mainly playing indie and alternative music. The intimate live room can hold 200 people at a squeeze. With an ever-changing line-up of bands passing through, low admission prices and a lively atmosphere, you can’t go wrong with the Shacklewell Arms.

The Old Blue Last, Shoreditch

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES

This buzzing Shoreditch spot is both a great place for a sociable pint and an awesome spot to catch unsigned and upcoming bands. Its 150-capacity live room hosts regular gigs and is a favourite of London music fans wanting to catch emerging artists. Like others on this list, it has played host to acts who blew up big time such as Amy Winehouse, Florence and the Machine and Arctic Monkeys – to name just three. The Old Blue Last has also been a favourite for well-known acts playing “secret” gigs.

The Boogaloo, Highgate

312 Archway Road, N6 5AT

The boogaloo is an intimate pub nestled on the Highgate end of Archway Road. The late Shane MacGowan's favourite boozer, it boasts a jukebox, an amazing whiskey selection and hosts a vintage market. Above all else though, it’s a fine live music venue that platforms numerous unsigned bands from the capital and beyond. Like many sweaty and vibrant pub music venues, it has strong associations with the Libertines, but beyond that continues to offer a great night out for those hankering after some new sounds.

The Music Venue Trust selects...

Spiritual Bar, Camden

4-6 Ferdinand Street, Chalk Farm, NW1

A guide to London music venues would not be complete without some recommendations in Camden, a cultural cornerstone of the capital with a rich history of grassroots music. Nestled between Camden Town and Chalk Farm stations sits Spiritual Bar, a 70-capacity venue that regularly hosts folk, indie and Americana shows. It has a bohemian feel, with artists like Ferris & Sylvester and Jade Bird among the first to perform on its stage. Their show listings are handwritten on the venue’s front window, and the interior is packed with artwork donated by creatives who have helped to develop the space into an entrancing musical hub.

Piehouse Co-Operative, Deptford

213-214 Edward Place, SE8 5HD

If you think of businesses housed under railway arches, you likely think of small coffee shops, breweries or event popups – but perhaps not grassroots music venues. Snuggled away in Deptford lies Piehouse Co-Op, a 150-capacity workers’ cooperative and not-for-profit music venue and arts space. It is wheelchair accessible and is committed to platforming underrepresented groups, with a programme that is diverse, inclusive, affordable and reflective of the artistic community who use the venue. Alongside their gigs, they host cabaret, drag shows, film screenings, and karaoke – so there really is something for everyone.

Grow, Hackney

Main Yard, 98C Wallis Road, E9 5LN

Grow is a 150-capacity waterside venue within Grow Studios. It offers a mezzanine, garden terrace, and greenhouse overlooking the canal. Previously a factory, Grow opened in 2014 as a grassroots music and arts venue with a bar and kitchen. The space is relaxed and boasts an eclectic range of global sounds, jazz, and soul artists across their 2026 listings. If you are looking for a casual evening with world-class talent, Grow’s house band plays weekly live jazz sessions, led by Mercury Prize-nominated double bassist Rio Kai. The venue is powered by eco-electricity and solar panels and has an ongoing carbon reduction programme to support its local ecosystem.

Next Door Records, Shepherds Bush

304 Uxbridge Road, W12 7LJ

Opened in 2020, Next Door Records is a record shop, grassroots music venue and bar located a stone’s throw away from Shepherd’s Bush Market. This 80-capacity space was founded by a group of friends looking to share their love for physical media, live gigs, and electronic music. In the daytime, you can expect to flick through a range of jazz, broken beat, dub, reggae and house records. In the evening, the space transforms into a cosy, creative hangout. Think ‘trendy’ in an authentic and nonchalant kind of way. Intimate and carefully curated, their upcoming shows span a wide range of styles, with a strong focus on electronic music. If you are looking for something similar in north London, you can also visit their sister site, Next Door Records Two in Stoke Newington.





